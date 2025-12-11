Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: christian ward, event horizon

Event Horizon Gets A Sequel, Set Two Centuries After The Original Film

IDW Publishing has announced a sequel to Event Horizon, written by Christian Ward, who also wrote the prequel series, which is entering its final printings, including a fourth printing for issue one. The new series, Event Horizon: Inferno, is set two centuries after the events of the original film. The new series will be drawn by Rob Carey, known for Aliens: Resistance and Outsiders.

"I'm thrilled to continue the story of Event Horizon. First, we told you the story about what happened before the events of the film, and now we're exploring what happened after the credits rolled. Get ready for more sci-fi, more excitement and especially more cosmic terror. There are more demons in hell and we're only just beginning." – Christian Ward "After receiving glowing reviews from critics and fans alike, issues of the prequel series EVENT HORIZON: DARK DESCENT from Ward, Tristan Jones, Pip Martin, and Alex Ray keep selling out. To meet the remarkable demand, IDW Publishing is proud to announce the last and final reprints of the first four issues of the hit horror series. These new printings will be the last chance for readers to get single issues of the incredibly popular series. Fans who miss out will not be able to obtain a physical copy of the terrifying tale until the collected trade paperback edition arrives next summer." – IDW PR

Pre-orders for all four new and final printings are due on the 15th of December. All four new printings go on sale on the 4th of February, 2026, on the same day the final fifth issue is published.

