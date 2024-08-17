Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Exit City, gatchaman, mad cave, november 2024, spectrum, String, Synap

Exit City, Spectrum, String & Synap in Mad Cave November 2024 Solicits

New comic book series Exit City, Spectrum, String and Synap all launch Mad Cave Studios' November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary New Mad Cave comic series: Exit City, Spectrum, String, and Synap debut in November 2024.

Exciting contributors include Mark London, Chris Moses, and Oliver Bly with intriguing storylines.

Gatchaman universe expands with three new titles, including a one-shot featuring Jun the Swan.

Continuations of fan-favorites like Revolution 9, The Mushroom Knight, and Flash Gordon are included.

Mad Cave launches a bunch of titles in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations. Gatchaman – Jun: Apex Heart by Tommy Lee Edwards and Eric Canete, Exit City #1 by Mark London and Karl Mostert, Spectrum #1 by Rick Quinn and Dave Chisholm, String #1 by Paul Tobin and Carlos Javier Olivares, and Synap #1 by Chris Moses and Andrea Giannini. As well as the latest issues of Revolution 9 #2, The Mushroom Knight Vol. 2, Dick Tracy Vol. 1, Gatchaman #5, Gatchaman: Galactor #4, Gatchaman – Jun: Apex Heart, Flash Gordon #4, The Legendary Lynx, The Body Trade #3, Dark Empty Void #3, Galaxy Of Madness #5, The Last Wardens #4, The Mammoth #5, Mugshots #4, Murder Kingdom #2, Soul Taker #5, and from their Maverick line, When The Blood Has Dried and Teleportation And Other Luxuries. And from their Papercutz kids publisher, Olaf's Tiny Tales, Daring Rescues, Flash Gordon Adventures, Lost In The Future, Asterix, Geronimo Stilton Reporters, The Inventor, Loud House, Smurfs, Winx Club.

EXIT CITY #1 • REVOLUTION 9 #2 • THE MUSHROOM KNIGHT VOL. 2 • DICK TRACY VOL. 1 • GATCHAMAN #5

GATCHAMAN: GALACTOR #4 • GATCHAMAN – JUN: APEX HEART • FLASH GORDON #4 • THE LEGENDARY LYNX

SPECTRUM #1 • STRING #1 • SYNAP #1 • THE BODY TRADE #3 • DARK EMPTY VOID #3 • GALAXY OF MADNESS #5

THE LAST WARDENS #4 • THE MAMMOTH #5 • MUGSHOTS #4 • MURDER KINGDOM #2 • SOUL TAKER #5

WHEN THE BLOOD HAS DRIED • TELEPORTATION AND OTHER LUXURIES

EXIT CITY #1 (OF 4)

WELCOME TO EXIT CITY, SAFE HAVEN FOR VIOLENCE AND CORRUPTION! In Exit City, there's a thin line between good and evil, and Detectives McCormick and Miller are about to find out the hard way. When they come to the scene of a brutal accident, it becomes clear that the Major Crimes division was called in for a reason. With minimal evidence, McCormick and Miller must work together through a web of seedy criminals, genetic experiments, and a crooked government. But that's not the only thing standing in their way, McCormick is hiding a secret that would make anyone question his capabilities. Exit City is the third thrilling title in Underworld, an all-new universe created by Mark London which also includes Revolution 9 (launching in September) and Hour of the Wolf (launching in October). Each miniseries set within can be savored as a standalone serial, while serving as a stepping stone towards ENDLESS NIGHT, the must-read crossover guaranteed to blow your mind in 2025!

AUTHOR: MARK LONDON

ARTIST: KARL MOSTERT

COLORIST: DAVID BARON

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER A: KARL MOSTERT, DAVID BARON COVER B: SHANE CONNERY VOLK

RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 6, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 7, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+



REVOLUTION 9 #2 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: CARLOS RENO

ARTIST: DANILO BEYRUTH

COLORIST: JAO CANOLA

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER ARTIST: ROSSI GIFFORD

With the assassin Volta literally at her doorstep, Velvet has no choice but to kick her plan into high gear. As Velvet fights for her life, and Jasper's, the Order of Nine is taking no chances and calls in a vicious assassin with a dark link to Velvet's childhood. RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 6, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 7, 2024 PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

THE MUSHROOM KNIGHT VOL. 2 (GRAPHIC NOVEL)

AUTHOR & ARTIST: OLIVER BLY

COLORISTS: OLIVER BLY, STEPH SNOW

LETTERER: ANDWORLD DESIGN

An adolescent girl named Lem searches the deep dark woods for her missing dog, entangling her destiny with a chivalrous mushroom faerie named Gowlitrot on a mystical quest to protect the biome from catastrophic ruin. Gowlitrot pledges to aid Lem in a quest to discover the fate of her missing dog, but as the search progresses, they uncover perilous betrayals that challenge the foundation of each of their worlds— both inner and outer. The natural world may never appear the same again. RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 6, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 7, 2024

DICK TRACY VOL. 1 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA

& MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES

COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

A brutal murder draws the attention of rising star detective Dick Tracy, who soon discovers the bloodshed is just the beginning of a complicated web that threatens

to ensnare everything he cares about. Blending the classic elements of the Dick Tracy world with a hardboiled and realistic take, Volume One kicks off a fresh and modern take on the iconic detective that remains true to his rich history. RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024

PAGES: 128 FULL COLOR $17.99 TEEN



GATCHAMAN #5 (ONGOING)

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA

COLORIST: CARLOS LOPEZ

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

RELEASE DATE

NOVEMBER 27, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

A rogue commander disregards orders from Berg Katse and charges forward with a powerful Mecha creation. Can the Science Ninja Team defeat it

and rescue the missing scientists? With the Beta Team in the wild, will they rise to the occassion or fall to Galactor's forces? Find out in the exciting conclusion to the first arc of Gatchaman!

GATCHAMAN: GALACTOR #4 (OF 4)

Alarms scream and red emergency lights blink as Skywolf fights for her life

against a massive battalion of Galactor Troops! Meanwhile, Berg Katse

closes in on the remaining Lupo family line. Bullet fly, bodies fall, and an

organization is on the rise. GLORY TO GALACTOR!

AUTHOR: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: KATH LOBO

LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC

RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 27, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024 PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

GATCHAMAN – JUN: APEX HEART (ONE-SHOT)

AUTHOR: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

ARTIST: ERIC CANETE

LETTERER: JOHN WORKMAN

An elite squad of motorcycle-riding death bikers have successfully hijacked an armored train transporting experimental International Science Organization tech. These thieves are fast and ruthless–they carry out their orders with razor-sharp efficiency. The only thing in their way is Jun the Swan and her G-3 hover-cycle mecha.

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $6.99 TEEN RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024

FLASH GORDON #4 (ONGOING)

AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS

ARTIST: WILL CONRAD

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

Flash Gordon, Ming, and Daranek battle

their way through Planet Death. Each fallen

enemy brings them one step closer to their

goal: a ride off this dismal world. The thrilling

fourth issue in the hit ongoing series!

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 20, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024



THE LEGENDARY LYNX (GRAPHIC NOVEL)

AUTHOR: ALEX SEGURA

ARTIST: SANDY JARRELL

COLORIST: GREY ALLISON

LETTERER: JACK MORELLI

THE LOST STORY OF CARMEN VALDEZ HAS BEEN FOUND! In the meta-fictional world of novelist Alex Segura's LA Times Book Prizewinning novel, Secret Identity, readers were introduced to the Legendary Lynx–a hero lost to time and seemingly forgotten. Now, for the first time ever, readers will share a knowing wink and travel back in time to experience one of the seminal "lost" comic book stories! Lynx, the classic superhero, must choose between her heroic responsibilities and an overdue debt to a dear friend. Experience all four issues of this fictional forgotten gem in a delightfully retro comic book adventure!

RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024

PAGES: 102 FULL COLOR $17.99 TEEN

SPECTRUM #1 (OF 6)

HAS A SONG EVER SAVED YOUR LIFE? Melody Parker is losing her mind. She's living on the streets of Seattle during the WTO protests of 1999. She is seeing things. Androids. Aliens. Pigs in high fashion. And a creature named Echo—one of the Sustained: elemental beings with the power to alter reality through music. She invites Melody to join her as she brings about the end of the world. As Melody tries to escape this strange woman, suppressed memories from across vast spans of time flood into her awareness, bringing her very identity into question. You don't want to miss this stunning new release from writer Rick Quinn and music-comic-specialist Dave Chisholm (Miles Davis & the Search for the Sound).

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

AUTHOR: RICK QUINN

ARTIST & LETTERER: DAVE CHISHOLM

COVER A: DAVE CHISHOLM COVER B: REIKO MURAKAMI

RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 20, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024

STRING #1 (OF 5)

Yoon-Sook Namgung is a 25-year-old Korean-American woman with the remarkable ability to see two types of

"strings" connecting various people. The first is blue and stretches between sexual partners. The second—dark black—

connects murderers and their victims. If you have a murder that needs solving, Yoon can help. Worried your partner

is cheating on you? Yoon can literally SEE the connections. Yoon's life—for all the drama and constant TMI—is good,

at least until the day she notices a string, a BLACK string, connected to… herself! This means she'll either soon murder

someone, or be murdered herself! So…dang. Which one?

RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024

AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN

ARTIST: CARLOS JAVIER OLIVARES

COLORIST: SARA COLELLA

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

COVER A: CARLOS JAVIER OLIVARES, SARA COLELLA COVER B: EDEN CHYUN

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 MATURE



SYNAP #1 (OF 5)

BIG SECRETS, BIGGER ROBOT.

In the year 2030, a family-run private defense company, Synap, secretly puts together the pieces of a mysterious giant robot while training psychically gifted individuals to one day control it. However, with the startling increase in UFO sightings, the family finds their time is running out to assemble the ancient machine.

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

AUTHOR: CHRIS MOSES

ARTIST: ANDREA GIANNINI

COLORIST: JAMES OFFREDI

LETTERER: REED HINCKLEY-BARNES

COVER A: IVAN TAO COVER B: STEPHEN BYRNE

RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 27, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024

NOVEMBER 20, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

THE PAST WILL PUSH YOU FURTHER.

Backed into a corner, Kim is forced to reconnect with his sordid past in order to move

forward in his search for vengeance. With little evidence, he assembles a paper trail

that he hopes will offer more answers. But it only leads to armed guards and a razorwire

fence. With little else to lose, Kim decides the only way out is through.

AUTHOR: ZAC THOMPSON

ARTIST: JOK

LETTERER: HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

AUTHOR: MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING

COLORIST: TAKI SOMA

LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ

DARK EMPTY VOID #3 (OF 5)

RELEASE DATE

NOVEMBER 20, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

HOPE FADES.

AUTHOR: ZACK KAPLAN

ARTIST: CHRIS SHEHAN

COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

The crew of the Verisimilitude has discovered five variables, mysterious artifacts

with locked secrets. Septima, the woman known for solving the unsolvable, is on the

case. She quickly discovers a word in the puzzle: Anacaan, the ancient home of the

Suppala where Krios hails from. Vigil insists that they must go there or the search for

what happened to her parents was for nothing, but Krios warns that Anacaan does

not wait in welcome…

Terrorized in the dark by deadly interstellar creatures, Joy and the team plot a wild

dangerous plan to shut off the terminal's electricity and try to starve the black hole

of its energy source, but as new secrets surface behind the black hole's origins,

Joy comes to realize the horrifying truth about Art, the maelstrom's beings and the

perilous phenomenon.

THE BODY TRADE #3 (OF 5)

RELEASE DATE

NOVEMBER 27, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

GALAXY OF MADNESS #5 (OF 10)

A RELUCTANT HOMECOMING.

238 © 2024 Mad Cave Studios Inc. All rights reserved.

RELEASE DATE

NOVEMBER 13, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024

Danielle Pryer's encounter with the Drifter accelerates Bleakwood's descent into chaos

and triggers an inevitable confrontation between her and the Wardens, who are finally

fed up with her constant meddling

AUTHOR: JORDAN THOMAS

ARTIST: CHRIS MATTHEWS

LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI

THE MAMMOTH #5 (OF 5)

THE LAST WARDENS #4 (OF 6)

MUGSHOTS #4 (OF 4)

RELEASE DATE

NOVEMBER 6, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 7, 2024

RELEASE DATE

NOVEMBER 20, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

PAGES: 36 FULL COLOR

$5.99 TEEN+

A FOREST CONFRONTATION.

BREAKING POINT.

TIME IS RUNNING OUT, AND DEATH WAITS BEHIND EVERY DOOR.

AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN

ARTIST: ARJUNA SUSINI

COLORIST: BOWLAND & LECCE

LETTERER: CHARLES PRITCHETT

Leaving the House of the Zombie behind, with the screams still echoing in the night, Jess

and her undead girlfriend Olivia, along with Kokoro and Mason, speed through the

forest on a path straight to the Mammoth, and the hardest decision Jess will ever face:

stand up to the mammoth ghost of a creature that died eons before humanity ever walked

this earth, or say goodbye to the woman she loves.

John is feeling the full weight of his mistakes as the people closest to him suffer the

consequences. The war between the Woods and the Albanians is about the flip from

cold to hot. And the shocking truth of what really happened to Grace is soon to be

revealed. In the action-packed conclusion to Mugshots, no one is safe as the streets

of Brighton fill with blood!

AUTHORS: ELLIOT SPERL & AMIT TISHLER

ARTIST: RUI SILVEIRA

COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA

LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC

COVER ARTIST: ZACH HOWARD

RELEASE DATE

NOVEMBER 20, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024

PAGES: 112 FULL COLOR

$17.99 TEEN+

PRESERVE THE MAGIC … WITH YOUR BLOOD!

Gory fairy-tale murders continue to plague the Storybook Kingdom amusement park,

but Prince Prince Charming (yes, his name is Prince) and his Queen's Guard (a.k.a. park

security) care more about covering up the slayings than solving them. Defying her bosses,

Princess-Detective Tanith ventures into the Spooky Forest to solve the mystery, only to find

herself in a life-or-death encounter with the masked killer in the bowels of Dracula's Castle!

AUTHOR: FRED VAN LENTE

ARTIST: CHRIS PANDA

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

COVER ARTIST: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

AUTHOR: GARY MOLONEY

ARTIST: DANIEL ROMERO ULLOA

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

COVER ARTIST: MARCO RUDY

SOUL TAKER #5 (OF 6)

RELEASE DATE

NOVEMBER 27, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+A BLOOD-BATHED BIRTHDAY BASH!

AUTHORS: THOMAS E. SNIEGOSKI &

JEANNINE ACHESON

ARTIST: VALERIA BURZO

COLORIST: EMILIO LECCE

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

COVER ARTIST: MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Years ago, a stranger came to Carraig an Bhun. The locals came to see Meabh of Cklonia

as one of their own and she became the proprietor of The Lough Inn, finding peace after a

life of adventuring. However, the proposed opening of a branch of the Adventurers' Guild

risks dragging her past into the present. What would the townsfolk do if they discovered their

beloved barkeep was once part of a band of rogue sell-swords masquerading as heroes?

It's a tale of loss and redemption that asks what's left behind after the bodies are buried.

MURDER KINGDOM #2 (OF 5)

RELEASE DATE

NOVEMBER 27, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR

$4.99 MATURE

WHEN THE BLOOD HAS DRIED (TRADE PAPERBACK)

HATE CAN BE HEALTHY IN SMALL DOES. AND LETHAL IN OTHERS. The assault on Rosalie's surprise birthday party has begun. Amarantha's mortal enemies, the Venatori, have finally found her after decades of being on the run. The murderous Brother Zuriel and the monstrous Hound will stop at nothing to finally end Amarantha's life. The last of the Soul Takers will do everything in her power to save her new love, even if it means the total destruction of her new life.

TELEPORTATION AND OTHER LUXURIES — GRAPHIC NOVEL

UNLIKELY ALLIANCES, DIVERGENT AMBITIONS, ONE COMPETITION!

AUTHOR: ARCHIE BONGIOVANNI

ARTIST: MARY VERHOEVEN

LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI

RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2024

FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024

PAGES: 182 FULL COLOR

$14.99 YOUNG ADULT

In a bustling futurist metropolis, the Blamazon Teen Scientist Competition promises not just scientific glory, but fame and substantial financial rewards as well. Among the contestants, four teenagers from different backgrounds form an unlikely team: Tyler Risley, a teen heartthrob known for his genius-level intellect, Gabby, a grumpy nonbinary anarchist with a knack and distrust for science, Allegra, a shy and brilliant loner hiding her vast intelligence, and L.J., a small town jack-of-all-trades with an unparalleled talent for engineering. Amidst their bickering and missteps, they uncover the secret of teleportation. Despite this invention being a clear albeit dangerous way to win, it becomes apparent that perhaps victory isn't their only collective goal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!