Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Exit City, gatchaman, mad cave, november 2024, spectrum, String, Synap
Exit City, Spectrum, String & Synap in Mad Cave November 2024 Solicits
New comic book series Exit City, Spectrum, String and Synap all launch Mad Cave Studios' November 2024 solicits and solicitations.
Article Summary
- New Mad Cave comic series: Exit City, Spectrum, String, and Synap debut in November 2024.
- Exciting contributors include Mark London, Chris Moses, and Oliver Bly with intriguing storylines.
- Gatchaman universe expands with three new titles, including a one-shot featuring Jun the Swan.
- Continuations of fan-favorites like Revolution 9, The Mushroom Knight, and Flash Gordon are included.
Mad Cave launches a bunch of titles in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations. Gatchaman – Jun: Apex Heart by Tommy Lee Edwards and Eric Canete, Exit City #1 by Mark London and Karl Mostert, Spectrum #1 by Rick Quinn and Dave Chisholm, String #1 by Paul Tobin and Carlos Javier Olivares, and Synap #1 by Chris Moses and Andrea Giannini. As well as the latest issues of Revolution 9 #2, The Mushroom Knight Vol. 2, Dick Tracy Vol. 1, Gatchaman #5, Gatchaman: Galactor #4, Gatchaman – Jun: Apex Heart, Flash Gordon #4, The Legendary Lynx, The Body Trade #3, Dark Empty Void #3, Galaxy Of Madness #5, The Last Wardens #4, The Mammoth #5, Mugshots #4, Murder Kingdom #2, Soul Taker #5, and from their Maverick line, When The Blood Has Dried and Teleportation And Other Luxuries. And from their Papercutz kids publisher, Olaf's Tiny Tales, Daring Rescues, Flash Gordon Adventures, Lost In The Future, Asterix, Geronimo Stilton Reporters, The Inventor, Loud House, Smurfs, Winx Club.
EXIT CITY #1 • REVOLUTION 9 #2 • THE MUSHROOM KNIGHT VOL. 2 • DICK TRACY VOL. 1 • GATCHAMAN #5
GATCHAMAN: GALACTOR #4 • GATCHAMAN – JUN: APEX HEART • FLASH GORDON #4 • THE LEGENDARY LYNX
SPECTRUM #1 • STRING #1 • SYNAP #1 • THE BODY TRADE #3 • DARK EMPTY VOID #3 • GALAXY OF MADNESS #5
THE LAST WARDENS #4 • THE MAMMOTH #5 • MUGSHOTS #4 • MURDER KINGDOM #2 • SOUL TAKER #5
WHEN THE BLOOD HAS DRIED • TELEPORTATION AND OTHER LUXURIES
EXIT CITY #1 (OF 4)
WELCOME TO EXIT CITY, SAFE HAVEN FOR VIOLENCE AND CORRUPTION! In Exit City, there's a thin line between good and evil, and Detectives McCormick and Miller are about to find out the hard way. When they come to the scene of a brutal accident, it becomes clear that the Major Crimes division was called in for a reason. With minimal evidence, McCormick and Miller must work together through a web of seedy criminals, genetic experiments, and a crooked government. But that's not the only thing standing in their way, McCormick is hiding a secret that would make anyone question his capabilities. Exit City is the third thrilling title in Underworld, an all-new universe created by Mark London which also includes Revolution 9 (launching in September) and Hour of the Wolf (launching in October). Each miniseries set within can be savored as a standalone serial, while serving as a stepping stone towards ENDLESS NIGHT, the must-read crossover guaranteed to blow your mind in 2025!
AUTHOR: MARK LONDON
ARTIST: KARL MOSTERT
COLORIST: DAVID BARON
LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE
COVER A: KARL MOSTERT, DAVID BARON COVER B: SHANE CONNERY VOLK
RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 6, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 7, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 TEEN+
REVOLUTION 9 #2 (OF 4)
AUTHOR: CARLOS RENO
ARTIST: DANILO BEYRUTH
COLORIST: JAO CANOLA
LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE
COVER ARTIST: ROSSI GIFFORD
With the assassin Volta literally at her doorstep, Velvet has no choice but to kick her plan into high gear. As Velvet fights for her life, and Jasper's, the Order of Nine is taking no chances and calls in a vicious assassin with a dark link to Velvet's childhood. RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 6, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 7, 2024 PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
THE MUSHROOM KNIGHT VOL. 2 (GRAPHIC NOVEL)
AUTHOR & ARTIST: OLIVER BLY
COLORISTS: OLIVER BLY, STEPH SNOW
LETTERER: ANDWORLD DESIGN
An adolescent girl named Lem searches the deep dark woods for her missing dog, entangling her destiny with a chivalrous mushroom faerie named Gowlitrot on a mystical quest to protect the biome from catastrophic ruin. Gowlitrot pledges to aid Lem in a quest to discover the fate of her missing dog, but as the search progresses, they uncover perilous betrayals that challenge the foundation of each of their worlds— both inner and outer. The natural world may never appear the same again. RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 6, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 7, 2024
DICK TRACY VOL. 1 (TRADE PAPERBACK)
AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA
& MICHAEL MORECI
ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES
COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT
LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL
A brutal murder draws the attention of rising star detective Dick Tracy, who soon discovers the bloodshed is just the beginning of a complicated web that threatens
to ensnare everything he cares about. Blending the classic elements of the Dick Tracy world with a hardboiled and realistic take, Volume One kicks off a fresh and modern take on the iconic detective that remains true to his rich history. RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024
PAGES: 128 FULL COLOR $17.99 TEEN
GATCHAMAN #5 (ONGOING)
AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN
ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA
COLORIST: CARLOS LOPEZ
LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN
RELEASE DATE
NOVEMBER 27, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 TEEN
A rogue commander disregards orders from Berg Katse and charges forward with a powerful Mecha creation. Can the Science Ninja Team defeat it
and rescue the missing scientists? With the Beta Team in the wild, will they rise to the occassion or fall to Galactor's forces? Find out in the exciting conclusion to the first arc of Gatchaman!
GATCHAMAN: GALACTOR #4 (OF 4)
Alarms scream and red emergency lights blink as Skywolf fights for her life
against a massive battalion of Galactor Troops! Meanwhile, Berg Katse
closes in on the remaining Lupo family line. Bullet fly, bodies fall, and an
organization is on the rise. GLORY TO GALACTOR!
AUTHOR: STEVE ORLANDO
ARTIST: KATH LOBO
LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC
RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 27, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024 PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
GATCHAMAN – JUN: APEX HEART (ONE-SHOT)
AUTHOR: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS
ARTIST: ERIC CANETE
LETTERER: JOHN WORKMAN
An elite squad of motorcycle-riding death bikers have successfully hijacked an armored train transporting experimental International Science Organization tech. These thieves are fast and ruthless–they carry out their orders with razor-sharp efficiency. The only thing in their way is Jun the Swan and her G-3 hover-cycle mecha.
PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $6.99 TEEN RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024
FLASH GORDON #4 (ONGOING)
AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS
ARTIST: WILL CONRAD
COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE
LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO
Flash Gordon, Ming, and Daranek battle
their way through Planet Death. Each fallen
enemy brings them one step closer to their
goal: a ride off this dismal world. The thrilling
fourth issue in the hit ongoing series!
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 20, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024
THE LEGENDARY LYNX (GRAPHIC NOVEL)
AUTHOR: ALEX SEGURA
ARTIST: SANDY JARRELL
COLORIST: GREY ALLISON
LETTERER: JACK MORELLI
THE LOST STORY OF CARMEN VALDEZ HAS BEEN FOUND! In the meta-fictional world of novelist Alex Segura's LA Times Book Prizewinning novel, Secret Identity, readers were introduced to the Legendary Lynx–a hero lost to time and seemingly forgotten. Now, for the first time ever, readers will share a knowing wink and travel back in time to experience one of the seminal "lost" comic book stories! Lynx, the classic superhero, must choose between her heroic responsibilities and an overdue debt to a dear friend. Experience all four issues of this fictional forgotten gem in a delightfully retro comic book adventure!
RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024
PAGES: 102 FULL COLOR $17.99 TEEN
SPECTRUM #1 (OF 6)
HAS A SONG EVER SAVED YOUR LIFE? Melody Parker is losing her mind. She's living on the streets of Seattle during the WTO protests of 1999. She is seeing things. Androids. Aliens. Pigs in high fashion. And a creature named Echo—one of the Sustained: elemental beings with the power to alter reality through music. She invites Melody to join her as she brings about the end of the world. As Melody tries to escape this strange woman, suppressed memories from across vast spans of time flood into her awareness, bringing her very identity into question. You don't want to miss this stunning new release from writer Rick Quinn and music-comic-specialist Dave Chisholm (Miles Davis & the Search for the Sound).
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
AUTHOR: RICK QUINN
ARTIST & LETTERER: DAVE CHISHOLM
COVER A: DAVE CHISHOLM COVER B: REIKO MURAKAMI
RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 20, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024
STRING #1 (OF 5)
Yoon-Sook Namgung is a 25-year-old Korean-American woman with the remarkable ability to see two types of
"strings" connecting various people. The first is blue and stretches between sexual partners. The second—dark black—
connects murderers and their victims. If you have a murder that needs solving, Yoon can help. Worried your partner
is cheating on you? Yoon can literally SEE the connections. Yoon's life—for all the drama and constant TMI—is good,
at least until the day she notices a string, a BLACK string, connected to… herself! This means she'll either soon murder
someone, or be murdered herself! So…dang. Which one?
RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024
AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN
ARTIST: CARLOS JAVIER OLIVARES
COLORIST: SARA COLELLA
LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO
COVER A: CARLOS JAVIER OLIVARES, SARA COLELLA COVER B: EDEN CHYUN
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 MATURE
SYNAP #1 (OF 5)
BIG SECRETS, BIGGER ROBOT.
In the year 2030, a family-run private defense company, Synap, secretly puts together the pieces of a mysterious giant robot while training psychically gifted individuals to one day control it. However, with the startling increase in UFO sightings, the family finds their time is running out to assemble the ancient machine.
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+
AUTHOR: CHRIS MOSES
ARTIST: ANDREA GIANNINI
COLORIST: JAMES OFFREDI
LETTERER: REED HINCKLEY-BARNES
COVER A: IVAN TAO COVER B: STEPHEN BYRNE
RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 27, 2024 FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024
NOVEMBER 20, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 TEEN+
THE PAST WILL PUSH YOU FURTHER.
Backed into a corner, Kim is forced to reconnect with his sordid past in order to move
forward in his search for vengeance. With little evidence, he assembles a paper trail
that he hopes will offer more answers. But it only leads to armed guards and a razorwire
fence. With little else to lose, Kim decides the only way out is through.
AUTHOR: ZAC THOMPSON
ARTIST: JOK
LETTERER: HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU
AUTHOR: MAGDALENE VISAGGIO
ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING
COLORIST: TAKI SOMA
LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ
DARK EMPTY VOID #3 (OF 5)
RELEASE DATE
NOVEMBER 20, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 TEEN+
HOPE FADES.
AUTHOR: ZACK KAPLAN
ARTIST: CHRIS SHEHAN
COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA
LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH
The crew of the Verisimilitude has discovered five variables, mysterious artifacts
with locked secrets. Septima, the woman known for solving the unsolvable, is on the
case. She quickly discovers a word in the puzzle: Anacaan, the ancient home of the
Suppala where Krios hails from. Vigil insists that they must go there or the search for
what happened to her parents was for nothing, but Krios warns that Anacaan does
not wait in welcome…
Terrorized in the dark by deadly interstellar creatures, Joy and the team plot a wild
dangerous plan to shut off the terminal's electricity and try to starve the black hole
of its energy source, but as new secrets surface behind the black hole's origins,
Joy comes to realize the horrifying truth about Art, the maelstrom's beings and the
perilous phenomenon.
THE BODY TRADE #3 (OF 5)
RELEASE DATE
NOVEMBER 27, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 TEEN+
GALAXY OF MADNESS #5 (OF 10)
A RELUCTANT HOMECOMING.
238 © 2024 Mad Cave Studios Inc. All rights reserved.
RELEASE DATE
NOVEMBER 13, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024
Danielle Pryer's encounter with the Drifter accelerates Bleakwood's descent into chaos
and triggers an inevitable confrontation between her and the Wardens, who are finally
fed up with her constant meddling
AUTHOR: JORDAN THOMAS
ARTIST: CHRIS MATTHEWS
LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI
THE MAMMOTH #5 (OF 5)
THE LAST WARDENS #4 (OF 6)
MUGSHOTS #4 (OF 4)
RELEASE DATE
NOVEMBER 6, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 7, 2024
RELEASE DATE
NOVEMBER 20, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 TEEN+
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 TEEN+
PAGES: 36 FULL COLOR
$5.99 TEEN+
A FOREST CONFRONTATION.
BREAKING POINT.
TIME IS RUNNING OUT, AND DEATH WAITS BEHIND EVERY DOOR.
AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN
ARTIST: ARJUNA SUSINI
COLORIST: BOWLAND & LECCE
LETTERER: CHARLES PRITCHETT
Leaving the House of the Zombie behind, with the screams still echoing in the night, Jess
and her undead girlfriend Olivia, along with Kokoro and Mason, speed through the
forest on a path straight to the Mammoth, and the hardest decision Jess will ever face:
stand up to the mammoth ghost of a creature that died eons before humanity ever walked
this earth, or say goodbye to the woman she loves.
John is feeling the full weight of his mistakes as the people closest to him suffer the
consequences. The war between the Woods and the Albanians is about the flip from
cold to hot. And the shocking truth of what really happened to Grace is soon to be
revealed. In the action-packed conclusion to Mugshots, no one is safe as the streets
of Brighton fill with blood!
AUTHORS: ELLIOT SPERL & AMIT TISHLER
ARTIST: RUI SILVEIRA
COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA
LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC
COVER ARTIST: ZACH HOWARD
RELEASE DATE
NOVEMBER 20, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 21, 2024
PAGES: 112 FULL COLOR
$17.99 TEEN+
PRESERVE THE MAGIC … WITH YOUR BLOOD!
Gory fairy-tale murders continue to plague the Storybook Kingdom amusement park,
but Prince Prince Charming (yes, his name is Prince) and his Queen's Guard (a.k.a. park
security) care more about covering up the slayings than solving them. Defying her bosses,
Princess-Detective Tanith ventures into the Spooky Forest to solve the mystery, only to find
herself in a life-or-death encounter with the masked killer in the bowels of Dracula's Castle!
AUTHOR: FRED VAN LENTE
ARTIST: CHRIS PANDA
LETTERER: BECCA CAREY
COVER ARTIST: PAULINA GANUCHEAU
AUTHOR: GARY MOLONEY
ARTIST: DANIEL ROMERO ULLOA
LETTERER: BECCA CAREY
COVER ARTIST: MARCO RUDY
SOUL TAKER #5 (OF 6)
RELEASE DATE
NOVEMBER 27, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 TEEN+A BLOOD-BATHED BIRTHDAY BASH!
AUTHORS: THOMAS E. SNIEGOSKI &
JEANNINE ACHESON
ARTIST: VALERIA BURZO
COLORIST: EMILIO LECCE
LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL
COVER ARTIST: MICHAEL STA. MARIA
Years ago, a stranger came to Carraig an Bhun. The locals came to see Meabh of Cklonia
as one of their own and she became the proprietor of The Lough Inn, finding peace after a
life of adventuring. However, the proposed opening of a branch of the Adventurers' Guild
risks dragging her past into the present. What would the townsfolk do if they discovered their
beloved barkeep was once part of a band of rogue sell-swords masquerading as heroes?
It's a tale of loss and redemption that asks what's left behind after the bodies are buried.
MURDER KINGDOM #2 (OF 5)
RELEASE DATE
NOVEMBER 27, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 28, 2024
PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR
$4.99 MATURE
WHEN THE BLOOD HAS DRIED (TRADE PAPERBACK)
HATE CAN BE HEALTHY IN SMALL DOES. AND LETHAL IN OTHERS. The assault on Rosalie's surprise birthday party has begun. Amarantha's mortal enemies, the Venatori, have finally found her after decades of being on the run. The murderous Brother Zuriel and the monstrous Hound will stop at nothing to finally end Amarantha's life. The last of the Soul Takers will do everything in her power to save her new love, even if it means the total destruction of her new life.
TELEPORTATION AND OTHER LUXURIES — GRAPHIC NOVEL
UNLIKELY ALLIANCES, DIVERGENT AMBITIONS, ONE COMPETITION!
AUTHOR: ARCHIE BONGIOVANNI
ARTIST: MARY VERHOEVEN
LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI
RELEASE DATE NOVEMBER 13, 2024
FOC DATE: OCTOBER 14, 2024
PAGES: 182 FULL COLOR
$14.99 YOUNG ADULT
In a bustling futurist metropolis, the Blamazon Teen Scientist Competition promises not just scientific glory, but fame and substantial financial rewards as well. Among the contestants, four teenagers from different backgrounds form an unlikely team: Tyler Risley, a teen heartthrob known for his genius-level intellect, Gabby, a grumpy nonbinary anarchist with a knack and distrust for science, Allegra, a shy and brilliant loner hiding her vast intelligence, and L.J., a small town jack-of-all-trades with an unparalleled talent for engineering. Amidst their bickering and missteps, they uncover the secret of teleportation. Despite this invention being a clear albeit dangerous way to win, it becomes apparent that perhaps victory isn't their only collective goal.