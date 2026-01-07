Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #5, jorge jimenez, KO, matt fraction

Fathers, Sons And Grandsons In Today's Batman Comics (Spoilers)

Fathers, sons and grandsons in today's Batman #5 and DC's K.O. Knightfight #3 (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora and Batman #5 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez from DC Comics. And both are concerned with the father/son relationship of Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne.

Although first of all, the old man has to show off to his new date, Dr Zeller, with some impromptu fisticuffs in Batman #5…

While in DC K.O. Knightfight #3, the Heart Of Omega is finding a new way for Batman to prove himself in combat and get back into the tournament. Might a Superman Vs Batman fight be back on the cards for the finale?

So in one world, Bruce Wayne is aged forward to see the world that an adult Damian Wayne built…

In the present, Damian Wayne demonstrates the value of his past and his analysis of the present. While a fake version of Damian Wayne is observant enough to know the differences. "Father". One word, repeated across the timelines.

Though maybe one should be careful who one says it in front of. Such as Dr Zeller.

Or even "grandfather"…

DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson and Dan MoraSuch big blue eyes for the son of Damian Wayne. I wonder who his mother is? Or didn't the Heart Of Omega work that out? DC K.O. Knightfight #3 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora and Batman #5 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez are published today from DC Comics.

Batman #5 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez

A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller—it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as The Ojo!

All-star creators Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora deliver the next pulse-pounding chapter of Batman's journey during DC K.O., giving us the Dark Knight's greatest challenge yet. Jason Todd is Batman. Tim Drake is Batman. And to complete his mission, Bruce Wayne will have to fight both of them. The former Robins aren't giving up without a fight, and it will take everything Batman has—and then some—in order to defeat them. Does Batman have what it takes to defeat both of his pupils, or have the students become the masters?

