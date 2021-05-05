FCBD Presents: Expanded Stray Dogs On Free Comic Book Day

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. Including an exclusive-to-the-day expanded free Stray Dogs #1 comic book from Tony Fleecs, Brad Simpson, Tone Rodriguez and Trish Forstner, courtesy of Image Comics. And previewed below.

FCBD 2021 STRAY DOGS

IMAGE COMICS

APR210028

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Brad Simpson, Tone Rodriguez (CA) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Trish Forstner

For FREE COMIC BOOK DAY, a special expanded edition of the hit IMAGE series, STRAY DOGS!

Meet Sophie, a dog who can't remember what happened. She doesn't know how she ended up in this house. She doesn't recognize any of these other dogs. She knows something terrible happened, but she just…can't…recall…WAIT! Where's her lady? This FCBD edition also features a BRAND NEW prologue, "That Doggie in the Window" the unnerving story of the very first dog to ever come to the Master's house. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD), usually taking place on the first Saturday of May, is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to help bring new readers into independent comic book stores. Retailer Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, California, brainstormed the event in his "Big Picture" column in the August 2001 issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and is coordinated by the industry's single large distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. The event has spread to countries in Asia, Europe, and Australia.