Absolute Catwoman by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal in 2026

Absolute Catwoman by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal launches from DC Comics in 2026, announced at New York Comic Con

The six-issue miniseries explores a high-tech, reinvented Selina Kyle set in DC’s Absolute Universe imprint

Follow Selina from foster care to building her own community while stealing secrets as a master cat burglar

Scott Snyder oversees the Absolute Universe, reimagining DC heroes in a modern, Darkseid-infused world

Announced at the Batman panel at New York Comic Con, Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal will launch Absolute Catwoman as a six-issue series in 2o26. Bleeding Cool had promised that Che Grayson would be joining the Absolute line back in July 2024. Fifteen months later, it is confirmed. Che Grayson is a filmmaker, TED Speaker, and writer on Dark Spaces, Bitch Planet, Batman: Urban Legends, and other DC anthologies, often collaborating with Scott Snyder. As he is again now. Bengal is a French artist known for All-New Wolverine, Supergirl, Firefly, Death or Glory, Napalm Lullaby, Naja, Spider-Gwen, Luminae, Overwatch and Teen Titans.

Absolute Catwoman, with Selina Kyle as seen in Absolute Batman, romantic and fighting partner to Bruce Wayne, is going to find out that reaching the top doesn't mean that she has won the game and that she is going to have to fight her way all the way back down to Gotham. A high-tech magician, a cat burglar with the kind of devices that Apple would invent if they supported classic-style burglary, Absolute Catwoman has fun thinking of things to steal beyond the obvious, stealing secrets rather than jewels, and then making them disappear. But the new series will see how she got to that position, from an orphan in foster care, to building a whole community around her.

The Absolute Universe is an imprint of DC Comics overseen by writer Scott Snyder that takes place in a shared universe featuring reimagined and modernised versions of the company's superhero characters, in a universe that was created in the spirit of, and infused with, Darkseid. New York Comic Con is the biggest such show in the USA, produced and managed by ReedPop, and has been running since 2006.

