First Look At David Pepose & Jonathan Lau's Space Ghost

It was teased in the back of ThunderCats #1. Now Dynamite have made it official, a new Space Ghost comic launching in May.

It was teased in the back of ThunderCats #1. Now Dynamite Entertainment have made it official, a new Space Ghost comic book launching in May by David Pepose and Jonathan Lau, with covers by Francesco Mattina, Jae Lee, Bjorn Barends, and Michael Cho as part of their Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products license deal. And yes, that in itself is equally fascinating, with The Flintstones, The Powerpuff Girls, Jonny Quest, The Wizard of Oz, and We Bare Bears to follow.

"Greed and corruption flourish in the darkness between stars. The Galactic Federation's territories are spread across the cosmos, far and wide in the vastness of space. At the scale of the cosmic landscape, pirates, hijackers and other nefarious actors are able to slip stealthily through the pitch black, ransacking distant colonies with cruel disregard for the innocent scientists that inhabit them. They've often been able to get away with impunity. Yet a powerful force is set to put a stop to this, a cosmic vigilante who metes out justice throughout the known galaxy, bringing vengeance to those who prey upon the defenseless. Evil cannot hide from the gaze of Space Ghost!

"I'm so excited to be diving into the world of Space Ghost!," said writer David Pepose. "When Dynamite first approached me about tackling this series, I was immediately struck by the sheer amount of raw material we had to play with — the cartoons were immensely stylish and a heck of a lot of fun, but they never had the time to develop those characters beyond their powers and the roles they played in each episode. So we're taking those classic vibes and using them as a starting point to dig even deeper into the characters than the original cartoons were ever able to."

"His true origins and motivations are unknown to many. Some claim he is a policeman who abandoned the rigidity of the law. Others contend he must be the sole survivor of a war-torn planet. Or a phantom with no story. Those who have survived his wrath live to tell he is a force of nature, able to bend the very elements of creation to deal with his foes.

"The team invites fans for the kickoff — a surprise attack on Space Colony Omicron, home of brilliant scientist Dr. Jerrod Keplar, his young children Jan and Jace, as well as their monkey Blip. Only the wild card of Space Ghost will be able to save them from the ruthless pirates!"

