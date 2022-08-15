Flash #785 Preview: Barry Allen Goes Grimdark

The Night Flash rips off Batman's gimmick in this multiversal preview of The Flash #785. Check out the preview below.

FLASH #785

DC Comics

0622DC044

0622DC045 – Flash #785 George Kambadais Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Taurin Clarke

A DARK CRISIS TIE-IN: THE SEARCH FOR BARRY ALLEN! Just when the speedsters seem to have snapped Barry out of Pariah's clutches, Wallace seems to be falling in…and the creator of Barry's mind prisons isn't about to let the team of speedsters just run off. And even if they could, where exactly would they run to…? The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline races to its conclusion!

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

