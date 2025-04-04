Football Graphic Novel, Rivals, by Cameron Chittock & Amanda Castillo

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Amanda Castillo, Cameron Chittock

You may know Cameron Chittock from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or Stranger Things, as well as being a Boom Studios editor on titles such as as well as an editor on Bravest Warriors, Dark Crystal, Mech Cadet Yu, Spire and Deep State. You may know Amanda Castillo from the Mapmakers series of graphic novels that Cameron Chittock also wrote, as well as the Amazing World Of Gumball comics. Now they are working on Rivals, a new middle-grade graphic novel about Miles and Anthony, two best friends who, after Miles's family moves, find themselves at different schools and on competing soccer teams, their bond tested as their desire to fit in—and to win—warps their friendship into a rivalry. Amanda Castillo says "Cam and I are bringing yet ANOTHER graphic novel to you!!! Get ready for RIVALS, a book about friendships being tested, new school woes, tween emotions, and most importantly: SOCCER! Mark your calendars, summer 2027!"

Jasmine Hodge at Random House Graphic has acquired world rights to Rivals for publication in the summer of 2027, and Cameron Chittock and Amanda Castillo's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary Agency negotiated the deal.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction. With titles that span from young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market is being tapped into, and longstanding comic book readers are being created for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

