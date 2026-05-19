Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Returns to 2099 with the Debut of Marvel Legends Hulk 2099

Clear some space on your shelves as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Marvel Legends including the Hulk from 2099!

Article Summary Hasbro returns to Marvel 2099 with Marvel Legends Hulk 2099, bringing John Eisenhart’s savage future Hulk to shelves.

Hulk 2099 first appeared in 2099 Unlimited #1 and became a darker, cyberpunk twist on the classic Hulk mythos.

The Marvel Legends Hulk 2099 figure features two swappable heads, back fur, premium articulation, and retro packaging.

Hulk fans can pre-order Marvel Legends Hulk 2099 on May 21 for $46.99, with Hasbro planning a Fall 2026 release.

This is a long-awaited surprise: Hasbro is finally tapping into the Marvel Comics 2099 era with a new Marvel Legends figure. Move over, Spider-Man 2099, another iconic hero from the future is coming to life as Hasbro has unveiled the arrival of Hulk 2099! Hulk 2099 made his first appearance in 2099 Unlimited #1 (1993) before receiving his own solo series. The story introduced John Eisenhart, a ruthless Hollywood executive living in Marvel's dystopian 2099 future. Created by Gerard Jones and Malcolm Davis, the character was a darker, more savage reinterpretation of the Hulk mythos that fit well with the cyberpunk-inspired 2099 universe.

Hasbro is now bringing Hulk 2099 to life as it continues to expand its ongoing Marvel Legends Hulk-focused program for 2026. This beauty has needed an action figure for decades, and he is finally here in all of his glory with two swappable head sculpts and retro-inspired packaging. He is faithfully crafted right off the pages of the iconic 2099 comic book series, and hopefully, this means Ghost Rider 2099 and Punisher 2099 are not far behind. Pre-orders are set to go live on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse on May 21 for $46.99, with a Fall 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Hulk 2099

"In the year 2099, seedy film executive John Eisenhart sends the police after the cult-like Knights of Banner. Caught in a gamma blast during the raid, John becomes the Hulk. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Hulk 2099 figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's 2099 Unlimited and Hulk 2099 comics."

"The Hulk 2099 action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 2 accessories, including alternate head and back fur. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Hulk 2099 and reimagine Hulk comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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