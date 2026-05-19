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Chris Fondacaro, Executive VP & Head Of Marvel Franchise, Is Out

Chris Fondacaro, Executive VP of Global Brand & Franchise Planning/Creative Services and Head Of Marvel Franchise, is also out

Article Summary Chris Fondacaro, Marvel’s EVP of Global Brand & Franchise Planning and Head of Marvel Franchise, is leaving Disney.

His exit follows recent Marvel layoffs and Dan Buckley’s departure amid Disney’s wider reorganization.

Chris Fondacaro helped shape Marvel brand strategy across comics, film, TV, games, merchandise, and animation.

A longtime Disney executive since 1990, Fondacaro moved to Marvel after the 2009 acquisition and kept a low profile.

A month ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that editorial and marketing executives and employees David Gabriel, Timothy Cheng, Lauren Bisom, Devin Lewis, and Darren Shan had been laid off at Marvel Comics as part of the Disney reorganisation that has seen over a thousand people fired. Yesterday, it was announced that Marvel Comics President Dan Buckley is out after thirty years. Now Bleeding Cool can break the news that Chris Fondacaro, longtime executive at Marvel, the Executive Vice President of Global Brand & Franchise Planning/Creative Services at Marvel Entertainment, or Head of Marvel Franchise, is the latest Marvel/Disney executive to leave the company.

Chris Fondacaro oversees global brand strategy, franchise planning, and creative services for Marvel's portfolio, including ensuring consistency across comics, films, TV/animation, video games, merchandise, and other media. He is frequently credited in Marvel animations and video games, such as Spider-Man, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, LEGO Marvel, and fighting games like Marvel vs. Capcom with the above-mentioned job title or similar truncated versions, such as Executive Vice President, Creative Services, Head of Marvel Franchise, or as a creative consultant. He studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Chris Fondacaro joined The Walt Disney Company in 1990 and transitioned into Marvel Entertainment after Disney bought Marvel in 2009. He keeps a low private profile, possibly with the exception of organising Marvel's role in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where he was quoted in 2024 as saying, "Ever since Marvel Comics #1 hit stands in 1939, Marvel's home has always been New York. So when the opportunity to work with Macy's came about to bring one of our most iconic characters back to one of the most emblematic events of New York City, we knew this was the perfect fit for Spidey and our brand's legacy. We're absolutely thrilled to celebrate our roots and our fans while honoring one of the most indelible comic book creators from Marvel Comics: John Romita Sr." The only time Bleeding Cool mentioned him previously was in relation to his being summoned in the Ike Perlmutter/Harold Pereernboom legal fight. He also got a "Special Thanks" in the Marvel Comics Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck "What If " comics, though you would have to squint.

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