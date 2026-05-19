Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, barbaric, Ben 10, darth maul, hottest comics, siktc

Absolute Batman, Barbaric, Ben 10: Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Absolute Batman, Barbaric, Ben 10, Darth Maul and Something Is Killing The Children are The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Absolute Batman continues to dominate the market with killer variants featuring limited runs, glow-in-the-dark, new characters, and up-and-coming artists. Barbaric gets the Netflix treatment, Darth Maul continues to crush it on two fronts, while Something Is Killing The Children drew "renewed" interest. And Ben 10 hype officially begins as he rounds out this week's Top Ten… all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, May 17th, 2026.

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