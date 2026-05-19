Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Future Foundation Spider-Man Joins Mr. Fantastic with Marvel Legends

Clear some space on your shelves as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Marvel Legends including the Future Foundation

Article Summary Spider-Man joins the Future Foundation in Marvel Legends, honoring Johnny Storm in his iconic white-and-black suit.

The Hasbro 2-Pack includes Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic, bringing the Future Foundation team to shelves at last.

Spider-Man comes with extra thwip and wall-crawling hands, while Mr. Fantastic includes stretchy swap-out limbs.

Future Foundation Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic go up for pre-order May 20 on Hasbro Pulse with Fall 2026 release.

Spider-Man joined the Future Foundation after the Human Torch seemingly died during a major battle in Marvel Comics. Before his death, Johnny Storm asked Peter Parker to look after the Fantastic Four and help his family move forward. Peter would honor his friend's final wish, making Spider-Man part of the team, donning the new white-and-black Future Foundation costume. Hasbro is now bringing the iconic Fantastic Four team to life with some new Marvel Legends 2-Pack.

The first set features Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic in their sleek, updated white-and-black Future Foundation suits. Spider-Man will come with two pairs of extra hands, while Mr. Fantastic will get swappable elongated fingers and swappable arms, allowing for a fully bendable, stretchy arm design. This Spider-Man suit is long overdue, and it is nice to see Hasbro is building this team right off the bat, instead of single releases here and there. Pre-orders for this first Future Foundation 2-Pack are set to arrive on Hasbro Pulse tomorrow (May 20), with a Fall 2026 release.

Marvel Legends – Future Foundation Spider-Man & Mr. Fantastic

"Following the apparent death of the Human Torch, Spider-Man takes Johnny's place on the Fantastic Four per his wishes while donning a new black and white costume made of unstable molecules. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Future Foundation Mister Fantastic & Spider-Man Two-Pack figure set! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters in their B&W Future Foundation costumes from Marvel's Fantastic Four comics."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 11 accessories: 2 alternate hands, 2 alt hands with stretched fingers, 2 bendy-wire stretching arms, and the Ultimate Nulifier for Mister Fantastic, and 2 alt Thwip hands and 2 alt wall-crawling hands for Spider-Man. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!