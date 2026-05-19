Posted in: Games, Neverwinter, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Arc Games, Biting Cold, d&d

Neverwinter: D&D MMORPG Launches New Biting Cold Module

Neverwinter, the Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG, has a new frozen module out today as players will fight their way through the Biting Cold

Article Summary Neverwinter launches Biting Cold, a new Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG module set in Icewind Dale’s frozen Reghed Edge.

Explore the new Reghed Edge adventure zone, battle frost giants, and survive the deadly Encroaching Frost zone mechanic.

Take on Jotunskar, a new Neverwinter dungeon with three bosses, a lethal Death Pit, and Normal, Advanced, and Master modes.

Neverwinter: Biting Cold also adds six Heroic Encounters and an Ice Breaker Battle Pass with free and premium rewards.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios have launched a brand new module for the Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG, Neverwinter, as they have brought the chill of Biting Cold to the game. This is an all-new campaign and other content set in the fantastical land of Icewind Dale in the Reghed Edge, where the snow never dies, and the mysteries it holds are richer than you would expect. Players will experience a new Adventure Zone filled with ancient glaciers and frost giants, as well as other monsters in the tundra. You'll also see the new dungeon Jotunskar, new Heroic Encounters, a special Zone Mechanic where you will face off against the Stormbound Reaver, and more. We have more details from the developers here, as the content is now live on PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Neverwinter Enters The Chilling Tundra of The Biting Cold

In the freezing lands north of Icewind Dale lies the Reghed Edge, where the Reghed Glacier nearly touches the Sea of Moving Ice. There, in a seasonal fishing village, strange events are unfolding. The warm season has stretched unseasonably long, thawing ancient glaciers. Frost giants and other monsters have been seen far closer to the settlement than ever before. Disturbing dreams come to the settlers, driving them to madness. What is the cause of these happenings, and what can be done to stop them? Neverwinter: Biting Cold introduces the following features:

New Adventure Zone: The Reghed Edge Gaze upon buried ruins being revealed by shards of blue light.

New Dungeon: Jotunskar Slide down the icy descent through the slippery Jotunskar, where Frost Giants have succumbed to whispers, mobilizing under a mysterious new authority. Delve into the darkness, defeat three mighty bosses, and seek the answers. Avoid the Death Pit at all costs! Three difficulty grades Normal (available in Random Queues) Advanced Master

New Heroic Encounters Experience six new Heroic Encounters to take on with other players! Unfreeze the Guardian Spirit, defeat the Stormcaller, and shatter the Yeti's frozen armor with explosions!

Special Zone Mechanic The Reghed Edge is under constant assault from a deadly, shifting Encroaching Frost. Taking shelter is possible, but entering the storm and withstanding its debilitating effects is often the wiser choice to eventually reap the great rewards available by opening chests and defeating the Stormbound Reaver.

New Ice Breaker Battle Pass Play the game to unlock free rewards from our Battle Pass. You can get the Premium Reward Track to obtain even more! The Premium Reward Track includes the new Companion Wormungandr: A fragment of an ancient doom given a small, coiled form. Though the world-serpent's true destiny lies forgotten beneath scales and steel, its presence still carries the weight of prophecy. Helm-clad and ever-hungry, Wormungandr slithers onward, heralding an ending yet to be remembered.



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