Posted in: Comics, Tokyopop | Tagged: bl, Lavender-Ice, Unwritten Death, Webtoon, ya

YA BL Webtoon, Unwritten Death by Lavender-Ice, From TokyoPop In 2028

The YA BL Webtoon, Unwritten Death by Lavender-Ice, finally comes to print with TokyoPop in 2028

Article Summary Unwritten Death by Lavender-Ice, the hit YA BL Webtoon, will be published in print by TokyoPop in 2028.

TokyoPop acquired world English and Spanish rights to Unwritten Death in a two-book deal negotiated by Britt Siess.

Unwritten Death follows Adiel, a shy student who sees the afterlife and forms a bond with a lonely Death.

The YA LGBT+ romance blends supernatural drama, destiny, and danger as Adiel and Death face an infernal threat.

Unwritten Death by Lavender-Ice, Muerte no Escrita in its original Spanish version, is the latest Webtoon title to come to print. Lena Atanassova at TokyoPop has acquired the world English and Spanish publishing rights in a two-book deal to this YA LGBT+ boys' love BL romance graphic novel, with the first book to be published in 2028.

Adiel is a shy college student with a special gift: he can see the afterlife. Despite his attempts to ignore his abilities, his world is turned upside down when he meets Death – a lonely deity who craves human affection…. A lonely boy cursed to see the afterlife meets Death, only to discover that Death craves connection as desperately as he does. Their meeting draws Adiel into a larger conflict involving supernatural forces and together, they face a new threat that endangers the world, leading to an "infernal catastrophe." The story blends romance, supernatural elements, drama, and themes of loneliness, connection, and destiny. It explores whether Adiel can return to normal life or if something deeper (and perhaps romantic) awaits him with Death.

Britt Siess and Katie Brackman at Britt Siess Creative Management negotiated the deal with TokyoPop. TokyoPop was founded in 1997 by Stu Levy, originally as Mixx Entertainment and pioneered the current English-language manga market in North America, introducing "unflipped" Japanese-style books and popularising the term "manga" in the West. At its peak in the 2000s, it licensed thousands of titles (like Sailor Moon, Chobits, and Fruits Basket), published original English-language manga, and distributed anime. It faced challenges, briefly shutting down its main US publishing in 2011, but was revived around 2016–2022 under POP Media Holdings. Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management LLC is a Seattle-based full-service literary and illustration agency with an emphasis on graphic novels. Britt Siess began her publishing career at the Taryn Fagerness Agency, working in foreign rights before moving on to Wales Literary Agency. She then went to the sales division of The Quarto Group's becker&mayer! imprint where she specialised in licensing and in selling both domestic and foreign rights. In 2018, she joined Martin Literary & Media Management as an Associate Literary Manager, focusing on graphic novels, science fiction, and fantasy, and was quickly promoted to Literary Manager. In 2020, she founded Britt Siess Creative Management, which represents some of the biggest names in graphic novels and comics.

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