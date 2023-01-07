Fox News Attacks DC Comics Over Pregnant Joker I wonder what Fox News will make of the Joker in The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland?

The most recent comic Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing continues its series of wacky back-up stories, takes of Silver Age comic book madness in the form of apocryphal Joker stories. Including one by Matthew Rosenberg and Francesco Francavilla, in which the sorceress Zatanna makes The Joker pregnant, and who gives birth to a clone of himself. Bleeding Cool mentioned it last week, but it just got picked up by more mainstream press.

DC Comics have been running such "imaginary" stories for seventy years but apparently, this one is of interest to Fox News and the New York Post because having a pregnant man, even for a comedy backup strip to a Joker comic, is a sign of the end times.

Fox News even gets the artist wrong, saying "Readers may be tempted to think this is part of DC's attempt to do some woke, LGBTQ-inclusive storytelling with The Joker being a transgender man undergoing a typical pregnancy, though it's not quite that simple. In this volume, created by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico, the "Clown prince of Crime" becomes pregnant by some unnatural curse and gives birth in a vomit-inducing way, literally." Carmine drew the main story at the front, and Francesco Francavilla drew the story at the back that they are mad at.

But political candidates are also trying to get people outraged about something that is really weird to be outraged about. Former GOP congressional candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted, "In the new Joker comic he gets pregnant and gives birth. Yep, the Joker is trans now. At least the character is the joker because a pregnant woman thinking they're a pregnant man is the definition of a joker. Who else is sick of this lunacy?"

And they quote Conservative influencer Nick Adams saying, "The latest issue of 'The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing' comic book features a scene where The Joker—a MAN—becomes pregnant. That's NOT how it works! I am calling for a Complete & Total BOYCOTT of The Joker until further notice."

That's right folks, it's time to boycott the Joker. We must all refuse to be part of his maniacal schemes until… what, he gets an abortion? Depends on what state he is, I guess. Fox News also quotes Ethan Van Sciver saying, "DC Comics is getting weirder and weirder, allowing more perverts and fetishists to make grotesque filth out of their classic characters. Fellows, BATMAN is your last sellable comics franchise."

I really hope he doesn't read The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, Fox News really don't want to know what the Joker gets up to in that one.

That's the comic from the eighties in which The Joker, using "circus freaks" looking like male cupid angels in leather straps with pink bows in their hair, stripping Commissioner Gordon naked and pulling him around on a leash.

Oh, and singing a song while he's at it, showing Commissioner Gordon the naked, bloody body of his daughter Barbara Gordon, "allowing more perverts and fetishists to make grotesque filth out of their classic characters"…

Before dismissing him for not being interesting enough. Not grotesque enough for the Joker, it seems.

But at least The Joker didn't get Gordon pregnant, right? That would just be a step too far.

JOKER THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #4 CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (A) Francesco Francavilla

Why did The Joker cross town? To get to the bottom of the mystery that has been haunting him: Who is the man pretending to be The Joker and what does he want? But every lead he follows is a dead end, and every move he makes brings the Red Hood one step closer to him. What happens when the former Clown Prince of Crime comes face-to-face with the current crime boss of Gotham? Everyone is dying to find out. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/3/2023