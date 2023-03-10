Frank Frazetta, Sanjulián & Zilt- Opus Comics Full June 2023 Solicits For June 2023, Opus Comics will publish Frank Frazetta Frazettaverse, Sanjulián's SanjuliánVerse and Ziltoid The Omniscient.

It appears that Opus Comics, the new comic book publishing spinoff from Incendium, with ex-pats from IDW and Heavy Metal, have rather pulled back their publishing plans for 2023. Bleeding Cool reported on titles that had been taken off the schedule, with promises they would return. But for June 2023, the first publisher solicitations out of the running block, they have restricted it to three titles tied to the Frank Frazetta Frazettaverse, or Sanjulián's… SanjuliánVerse? Oh, and Ziltoid The Omniscient, of course.

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #14—Cover A: Max Dunbar

Mitch Iverson (W) • Axel Medellin (A) • Max Dunbar (CA)

Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson and artists Axel Medellin and Luis Antonio Delgado bring us "The War of the Horsemen"—the end is near!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #14—Cover B: Frank Frazetta

Mitch Iverson (W) • Axel Medellin (A) • Frank Frazetta (CA)

In shops: June 14, 2023

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Video Game variant cover by Nick Kremenek

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one variant cover by Stefano Martino

For every 20 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one unbranded variant cover by Stefano Martino

Frank Frazetta's Mothman #2 (of 5)—Cover A: Andrea Mutti

Tim Hedrick (W) • Andrea Mutti (A & CA)

From 1966 to 1967 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, several witnesses reported seeing a man-sized, winged creature with glowing red eyes. Circa 1980, Frank Frazetta painted his iconic work "Mothman." Now you will learn the truth—and it's weird. Emmy nominee Tim Hedrick (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and artist Andrea Mutti (British Paranormal Society) bring you the latest expansion of the FrazettaVerse!

Frank Frazetta's Mothman #2 (of 5)—Cover B: J.J. Lendl

Tim Hedrick (W) • Andrea Mutti (A) • J.J. Lendl (CA)

In shops: June 28, 2023

Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #2—Cover A: Ariel Olivetti

Leah Moore & John Reppion (W) • Silvia Califano (A) • Ariel Olivetti (CA)

Legendary Spanish artist Sanjulián is known throughout the world for his beautiful and haunting covers for Creepy, Eerie, Famous Monsters, Vampirella, and many more. Now his most vivid paintings are coming to life in QUEENS OF THE LOST WORLD, in this collaboration with the master himself! Written by Leah Moore & John Reppion (Doctor Who) with art by Silvia Califano (Star Trek: Year Five), this ongoing series features characters inspired by iconic paintings like Dragon Queen, Warrior, and Glass of Death in a thrilling fantasy adventure!

Sanjulián's Queens of the Lost World #2—Cover B: Sanjulián

Leah Moore & John Reppion (W) • Silvia Califano (A) • Sanjulián (CA)

In shops: June 21, 2023

Ziltoid The Omniscient #2 (of 3)

Lars Kenseth (W) • Andy Kuhn (A) • Andy Kuhn (CA)

From the mind of Devin Townsend, one of the most colorful and prolific musicians in heavy metal, comes the bizarre and whimsical Ziltoid The Omniscient! Witness the rise of the Ziltoidian tasked with keeping the coffee flowing—or else! Or else what?! Or else space-time collapses! And coffee can be found in only one place in the universe–Earth, of course! 30 pages of the strangest stories!

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: June 7, 2023

