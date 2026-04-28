Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, Doomquest, ryan north

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: The Doombot Of Doomquest

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: The Doombot Of Doomquest by Ryan North and Francesco Mobili

Article Summary Free Comic Book Day teases Doctor Doom: Doomquest, Ryan North’s 10-issue Marvel series launching in May 2026.

The Doctor Doom preview reveals a Doombot narrator, highlighting the pathos and identity crisis at Doom’s core.

Ryan North calls Doomquest an evergreen Doctor Doom epic, sending Doom through time to rewrite history.

Solicitations reveal Doctor Doom on the Titanic in issue #2, then in Revolutionary America with a laser Gatling gun.

Free Comic Book Day features a preview of the upcoming Doomquest series from One World Under Doom writer Ryan North, a ten-issue Doctor Doom series launching in May 2026, drawn by Francesco Mobili. And will nicely lead up to Avengers: Doomquest in December. It's also getting a Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day 2026 preview this weekend. We had already seen this image…

But because this is Bleeding Cool, we're going with colours and letters too… revealing a comic, at least in this prelude, narrated by a Doombot…

Ryan North, he writes good Doombot, right? And until they meet Doom… they think they are Doom… the tragedy is in each and every rivet of that non-moving faceplate. Ryan North said, "I thought we'd left Doom in a really interesting place with the events of One World Under Doom, and I was looking forward to seeing what others do with him now – and I still am! But when the chance came up to do an evergreen Doom story – meaning one set not in the immediate present but instead in the not-too-distant past, unshackled from his current status quo – it was really alluring, especially when I was told I could go as big and as crazy as I wanted. In short, this is the fun one: Doom at his absolute Doomiest as he careens his way through a quest through time, rewriting history in his image – all to ennoble and exalt his beloved Latveria. It's fun, it's bombastic, and I can promise some absolute banger Doom moments (and speeches!) in it."

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

DOOMQUEST #1 (OF 10)

RYAN NORTH (W) • Francesco Mobili (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

THE DAYS OF DOOM! Doctor Victor Von Doom is a great scientist, an unparallelled sorcerer and the ruler of his own nation. He is, by any measure, a great man. And yet Doom wants more. And when Reed Richards – Mister Fantastic, his greatest enemy and eternal rival – is showcased at a prestigious international event to which Doom wasn't even invited, Doom is outraged. Reed shares his plan for his eventual retirement project: the total optimization of history. He intends to go back in time, to all the eras humanity wasted on war and conflict, and fix them, saving trillions of lives and ensuring humanity can achieve its greatest and final glory. The idea of Reed rewriting history in his own image is, of course, antithetical to Doom, and so he decides to do it before Reed does. But when the Fantastic Four intervene, Doom finds himself in a battle he never intended – across all of time and space! DOOMQUEST is an evergreen Doom story: the perfect introduction and exploration of his character. This fun and adventurous miniseries takes readers into the heart of Victor Von Doom, across the depths of time and space and into action-packed battles you can't see anywhere else – and beyond. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

DOOMQUEST #2 (OF 10)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

DOOM IS UNSINKABLE! Doctor Doom has been sent back in time – without his armor, and without any technology, but with the only thing he's ever needed: his MIND. Unfortunately, the date he's been sent to is April 15th, 1912. The place he's been sent to is the North Atlantic. And the name of the ship he now finds himself on is the RMS Titanic. But Doom will not allow himself to be caught, and Doom will not allow himself to be destroyed. He rails against fate, determined to rewrite history – no matter what it costs him or anyone else. And now Doctor Doom faces his greatest challenge yet – and he refuses to go down with the ship. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOOMQUEST #3 (OF 10)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

Doom has escaped the Titanic and now finds himself in a strange new body, in a strange new world: America, at the start of the Revolutionary War. The world is about to change, and a young nation is about to take on the British Empire: the single most powerful military in the history of the world. But Doom has other plans – and sees an opportunity here to give history a better form. Can one man, acting alone, truly change the course of history? And does the answer change if that one man, acting alone, creates a laser Gatling gun centuries ahead of schedule? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!