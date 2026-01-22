Posted in: Boom, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Haining, Neighborhood Watch, sarah gailey

From Absolute Flash to Neighborhood Watch by Sarah Gailey and Haining

Comic book artist Haining has been doing a fine line in variant covers for Absolute Flash of late. A Taiwanese comic artist who began her career at Tan Comics, where she eventually rose to the position of Art Director, Haining is now a full-time freelancer, and in recent years has worked with DC on titles such as Gotham City Sirens, Spirit World. Poison Ivy, Monkey Prince and DC Vs Vampires as well as a Star Wars manga for Viz.

She is now drawing a new comic book written by Sarah Gailey of Know Your Station and Eat the Rich, a new whodunnit comic book, Neighborhood Watch from Boom Studios for the 8th of April 2026.

"Jill Hewett, community leader and wife of a respected police officer, has turned up dead with a gunshot wound in a tunnel connecting the Will Harbor Gated Community with the neighboring Open Arms Collective. And now, the VP of the HOA and the Kitchen Steward of the Collective have stumbled upon her body at the exact same time—instantly casting blame across the already fragile divide. Forced into an uneasy alliance to uncover the truth, they'll need to work together to unearth the secrets both communities hold to figure out who's responsible for the crime—and what they could possibly gain from it. And just what was Jill doing in the tunnel in the first place?"

With covers by Haining, Suspiria Vilchez, Jenny Frison, and Tula Lotay.

