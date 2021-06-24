Full Dark Horse Comics Solicits & Solicitations For September 2021

Jeff Lemire dominates Dark Horse Comics September 2021 solicits and solicitations with four Black Hammer titles and the launch of Mazebook… as well as more from Mike Mignola, Neil Gaiman, Evan Dorkin, and the new Marc Guggenheim/Eduardo Ferigato series Last Flight Out.

Apex Legends: Overtime #4 (of 4)

Jesse Stern (W), Neil Edwards (P), Keith Champagne (I), Antonio Fabela (C), and David Nakayama (Cover)

On sale Sept 1

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The legends of the arena have been swept up in a night of total chaos as multiple crises come to a head, threatening to destroy Solace. Will the few gladiators left standing be able to work together to save their grungy neon city or will they be defeated by the Syndicate, orchestrating chaos across the galaxy?

The Art of Maya and the Three HC

Jorge Gutierrez (W)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 208 pages

$39.99

HC, 11" x 10"

This oversized full-color hardcover artbook allows fans of animation, world-building, and character design a behind-the-scenes look at how all three combine to build great stories.

Dive into the art of Jorge Gutierrez's new Netflix series, featuring Maya, the eagle-warrior princess. Capturing the beauty of the series in one epic tome, with fully bilingual (Spanish/English) text. This book reveals every step that went into bringing the series to life. Full of dynamic characters rooted in South American folklore, Maya and The Three breathes new life into the gods and monsters from Aztec, Mayan, Incan, and Caribbean mythology in an exciting new way.

• Packed with details that went into making the characters, settings, weapons, and critters authentic and unique. Including detailed explorations of the wide variety of lush, vibrant, and sometimes spooky mythology and settings.

B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth Volume 3 TP

Mike Mignola (W), John Arcudi (W), Laurence Campbell (A/Cover), Tyler Crook (A), Peter Sneibjerg (A), James Harren (A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 408 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The B.P.R.D. fight to protect the world from the rise of the monstrous Ogdru Hem, as teams hit a blizzard-torn Russia and the ruins of both Chicago and New York City. Meanwhile, Liz Sherman fights a deranged doctor in Utah, and the young psychic Fenix goes head to head with a monster-worshipping cult.

This omnibus edition collects B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth volumes 7-9 in paperback for the first time, plus an expanded sketchbook section.

"B.P.R.D. continues to impress, and prove that although Hellboy might be what draws fans in, it's the larger Universe that will make them stay." —Unleash the Fanboy

Beasts of Burden: Occupied Territory HC

Evan Dorkin (W), Sarah Dyer (W), and Benjamin Dewey (A/C/Cover)

On sale Nov 3

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

HC, 7 3/4" x 11"

An elder member of the occult-battling pack of Wise Dogs recalls a harrowing mission—in U.S-occupied Japan after World War II, a mysterious curse creates an army of crawling, disembodied heads which threatens to overwhelm the region. Emrys and a team of canine companions attempt to solve the mystery, bringing them into conflict with shape-changing tanuki, evil oni, and a horde of vengeful demons.

Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 9 HC

Kentaro Miura (W/A)

On sale Nov 10

b&w, 656 pages

$49.99

HC, 7 1/8" x 10 1/8"

The acclaimed adult horror manga is now in presented in deluxe hardcover editions in the original oversized serialization format. Though Guts the Black Swordsman lies at death's door from battling against the giant dragon knight Grunbeld and his legion of demonic Apostles, the witch Schierke has a dangerous card to play to put Guts back in the fight: the unholy Berserker Armor. But the accursed shell that holds Guts together—in a nightmarishly literal sense—unleashes its host's inner demons, which could tear apart Guts tortured mind and send him into eternal darkness!

Collects Berserk volumes 25–27, plus three, fold-out color posters.

"Berserk is finally given the treatment fans have longed for." —AiPT!

Black Hammer Reborn #4 (of 12)

Jeff Lemire (W), Caitlin Yarsky (A/Cover A), Dave Stewart (C), and Dave Johnson (Cover B)

On sale Sept 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Twenty years ago, Lucy Weber fought Spiral City's greatest villains as the heroic Black Hammer—today she finds her marriage falling apart and her children in danger with new threats wreaking havoc on her world and some of Black Hammer's greatest heroes returning to aid her in saving it from destruction.

"I don't read many comics these days, and I can't remember the last time I read a superhero comic, but I'm loving Black Hammer."—Mike Mignola

Black Hammer: Visions #8 (of 8)

Scott Snyder (W), David Rubín (A/C/Cover A), Patric Reynolds with Luis NCT (Cover B), and Glenn Fabry with Karen Holloway (Cover C)

On sale Sept 22

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

In this dueling narrative of two different sins over time, we witness an 1880s origin story of the Black Hammer cult cowboy known as the Horseless Rider and a 1950s southwestern rest home where the staff is immoral and vengeance is waiting in the shadows.

"Black Hammer: Visions proves that Jeff Lemire's Black Hammer universe is rife with potential for great stories." —DC Comics News

Children of the Plague

Robert Love (W/A/Cover) and Jeffrey Kimbler (C)

On sale Sept 29

FC, 40 pages

$4.99

One-shot

Remy, a young, female Indo-American superhero in the near future, fights to free herself and her brother from lives battling in endless arena battles. These "Children of the Plague" were infected with a disease from outer space, now have super powers, and have been rounded up and tested on by the evil Valmount, a rich industry leader in the future.

• From the cocreator of Number 13, with colors by Jeffery Kimbler and letters by David Walker!

The EC Archives: Haunt of Fear Volume 1 TP

Johnny Craig (W/A/Cover), Ivan Klapper (W), Gardner Fox (W), Bill Gaines (W), Al Feldstein (W/A), Harvey Kurtzman (W/A), Harry Harrison (A), Wallace Wood (A), Graham Ingles (A), Jack Kamen (A), and Jack Davis (A)

On sale Nov 3

FC, 216 pages

$19.99

TP, 8" x 11"

The Haunt font overfloweth! Collecting issues #15–#17 and #4–#6 of the classic horror series, and features gorgeous new digital colors—using Marie Severin's original palette as a guide, this volume includes unforgettable stories drawn by all-star comic artists Johnny Craig, Al Feldstein, Harvey Kurtzman, Harry Harrison, Wallace Wood, Graham Ingles, Jack Kamen, and Jack Davis!

Frank Miller's Sin City Volume 2: A Dame to Kill For (Fourth Edition) TP & Deluxe Edition HC

Frank Miller (W/A/Cover)

On sale Nov 24

b&w, 216 pages

$25.00

TP, 7" x 10"

On sale Nov 24

b&w, 216 pages

$100.00

Deluxe HC, 8" x 12"

The acclaimed crime noir from comics legend Frank Miller is back!

• The new trade edition is presented at original size with new wraparound cover art.

• The Deluxe Edition includes a cloth-covered slipcase with foil stamping and printing, an oversized hardcover with a soft-touch matte finish, spot gloss, and foil stamping, and a matching portfolio features a deluxe print of new artwork by Frank Miller.

• As an added bonus, each volume's slipcase has a different letter from the logo, placed on the front cover in such a way that alone it looks like a splash of red wrapping around the slipcase. But when all seven volumes are together it is clear that the grouping spells out "Sin City."

Garbage Man TP

Aaron Lopresti (W/P/Cover), Matt Ryan (I), John Kalisz (C), and Dave McCaig (C)

On sale Nov 10

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Ambitious lawyer, Richard Morse, uncovers the illegal operations of a pharmaceutical giant and is abducted and experimented on by the Corporation's scientists. Morse's body is destroyed in a lab explosion but his chemically charged remains merge with the soil and refuse changing him into the revenge minded monster/hero, Garbage Man.

• Back in print for the first time in ten years!

When the world is a dumpster fire, there's only one man for the job!

The Golem Walks Among Us! #2 (of 2)

Mike Mignola (W) Christopher Golden (W), Peter Bergting (A/Cover), and Michelle Madsen (C)

On sale Sept 1

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Brought to a small fishing village to fight a cult, Josef the Golem finds himself face-to-face with one of his oldest enemies from centuries of fighting witches. And when the fight comes to a head, the ultimate question will be whether fighting witches or saving humanity is really at the heart of the Golem's purpose.

Groo Meets Tarzan #3 (of 4)

Mark Evanier (W), Sergio Aragonés (W/A/Cover), Thomas Yeates (A/Cover), and Tom Luth (C)

On sale Sept 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

As Mark navigates through the dangers of Comic-Con International, Sergio—still lost in the Chula Vista Safari Jungle Land—meets snakes, vultures, and more lions! Meanwhile, Groo decides to help Tarzan defeat the slavers he's been tracking—if only Tarzan knew Groo's potential for disaster. Tarzan artist Thomas Yeates jams with Sergio Aragonés! Also—Rufferto the dog continues to entertain in his marvelous backup strips!

Halo: Legacy Collection TP

Brian Michael Bendis (W), Peter David (W), Fred Van Lente (W), Alex Maleev (A), Eric Nguyen (A), Francis Portela (A), Matt Hollingsworth (C), Jose Villarrubia (C), June Chung (C), and Ulises Arreola (C)

On sale Nov 17

FC, 416 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Halo: Uprising follows the Master Chief as he single-handedly takes on the Covenant's miles-long Forerunner Dreadnought as it makes its way to Earth! Then, join the ranks of the UNSC's meanest, most battle-hardened Marines in Helljumper, as a group of ODST respond to a remote science colony's SOS call and discover an enormous Covenant military presence! Finally, a UNSC ship encounters a strange phenomenon that sends it plummeting toward an unknown planet. The Spartan Black fireteam needs to unlock the secrets of an ancient Forerunner installation if they're going to survive the experience but, to complicate matters, they're not the only ones shipwrecked.

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957—Family Ties

Mike Mignola (W), Chris Roberson (W), Laurence Campbell (A/Cover), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Sept 15

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

One-shot

Before they can track down an errant copy of Gustav Strobl's Witchcraft and Demonology, Hellboy and B.P.R.D. agent Susan Xiang are sidetracked by a beset housewife's pleas for help. Unraveling the mystery of an unwanted house guest may lead the occult investigators right to where they wanted to be, but also right into demonic danger.

Celebrated writer Mike Mignola and longtime collaborator Chris Roberson bring you yet another hit Hellboy one-shot, with art by the extraordinary Laurence Campbell and colors by Dave Stewart.

Hellboy Universe Essentials: B.P.R.D. TP

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), Guy Davis (A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Nov 10

FC, 136 pages

$14.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Jump on to the B.P.R.D. series and jump in to the horror-fueled adventure with this introductory volume!

Meet Abe Sapien, a senior agent in the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. He and his fellow uncanny agents Liz Sherman, Roger the homunculus, and Johann Kraus uncover his occult origins while try to stop a plague of monstrous frog men. As it begins its spread across America, an apocalyptic new direction to Mignola's stories opens up. Hellboy Universe Essentials: B.P.R.D. is a perfect entry point for curious fantasy, horror, and occult readers looking for a taste of something new!

The House of Lost Horizons: A Sarah Jewell Mystery #5 (of 5)

Mike Mignola (W), Chris Roberson (W), Leila del Duca (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and Christopher Mitten (Cover)

On sale Sept 15

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Sarah and Marie Thérése have identified the murderer, but that turns out to be the least of their concerns! As supernatural forces stretch their influence over the island where Sarah and the others are trapped, one person's selfishness and folly could be everyone's undoing.

Jump into the climactic conclusion of this Hellboy-universe occult mystery.

Killer Queens #2 (of 4)

David M. Booher (W), Claudia Balboni (A/Cover A), Harry Saxon (C), Chris Ables (Cover B), and Elizabeth Beals (Cover C)

On sale Sept 22

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The Killer Queens face their greatest threat yet . . . deportation! After their ship is shot down on a hostile moon, reformed galactic assassins, Alex and Max, find themselves locked up in a high-security detention center by some very hostile and very xenophobic aliens. When they get help from a tough-as-nails—not to mention smoking hot—rebel prisoner, they'll fight their way through the deadly facility. Can they break out in time to complete their rescue mission or will Max screw it all up by fawning over his new rebel heartthrob?

The only way to survive is to abandon Earth!

Last Flight Out #1 (of 6)

Marc Guggenheim (W), Eduardo Ferigato (A/Cover), and Marcelo Costa (C)

On sale Sept 1

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With Earth rendered uninhabitable, humanity has chosen to evacuate to the stars. But with just twenty-four hours left until the last ark—designed to evacuate Earth's residents—leaves forever, its designer's estranged daughter goes missing. Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, X-Men) and Eduardo Ferigato (Self/Made) tell the story of an absentee father trying to make amends with his daughter during the end of the world.

• A thrilling new comics series by renowned writer, Marc Guggenheim!

Lucky Devil #2 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Fran Galan (A/Cover), and El Torres (C)

On sale Sept 1

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After an exorcism gone wrong, down-on-his-luck schlub Stanley finds he's retained all of the demon's supernatural abilities and begins to use his new powers to build a cult. Meanwhile, he finds himself hunted down by the legions of Hell and demons wanting to reclaim Stanley's newfound powers.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation #3 (of 4)

Kevin Smith (W), Rob David (W), Tim Sheridan (W), Mindy Lee (A/C), Dave Wilkins (Cover A), and Walt Simonson with Laura Martin (Cover B)

On sale Sept 8

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Following the vicious Orlax attack on King Randor, He-Man learns the creature is linked to the origin of the sword of power and also to his nemesis Skeletor who is hellbent on deciphering the secret of Grayskull. Meanwhile we learn the true origin of Evil-Lyn and how she came to be under the evil and powerful Skeletor.

• The official prequel to the upcoming Netflix show!

Mazebook #1 (of 5)

Jeff Lemire (W/A/C/Cover A) and Andrea Sorrentino (Cover B)

On sale Sept 8

FC, 48 pages

$5.99

Miniseries

From New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer creator Jeff Lemire comes this ambitious and haunting comic series about family, mourning, and reality.

A lonely building inspector still grieving the loss of his puzzle-loving daughter receives a mysterious phone call one night from a girl claiming it's her and that she's trapped in the middle of a labyrinth. Convinced that this child is contacting him from beyond this world, he uses an unfinished maze from one of her journals and a map of the city to trace an intricate path through a different plane of reality on an intense and melancholy adventure to bring his daughter back home.

The only way out is in . . .

Norse Mythology II #4 (of 6)

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/Cover A), Mark Buckingham (A), Lovern Kindzierski (C), and David Mack (Cover B)

On sale Sept 15

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Thor and Loki are led to the castle of the king of giants who gives them a series of bizarre and comical challenges to participate in.

Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition HC

Matt Burns (W), Robert Brooks (W), Micky Neilson (W), Andrew Robinson (W), Michael Chu (W), James Waugh (W), Joelle Sellner (W), Nesskain (A), Bengal (A/Cover), Gray Shuko (A), Jeffrey "Chamba" Cruz (A), Miki Montlló (A), Joe Ng (A), Ryan Benjamin (A), Onemegawatt (A), and Kate Niemczyk (A)

On sale Nov 10

FC, 192 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Explore the backstories and motivations behind Overwatch's most popular heroes—from Ana to Zarya! This updated hardcover anthology now collects all of Blizzard Entertainment's existing digital Overwatch comics from an all-star lineup of creators, including Ryan Benjamin, Matt Burns, Robert Brooks, Micky Neilson, Nesskain, Bengal, and more. Whether you're starting in bronze or a Grandmaster, this expanded anthology adds over fifty pages of new comics and behind the scenes content, making it an essential companion to the Overwatch universe!

Parasomnia #4 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Andrea Mutti (A/Cover A), and Tyler Crook (Cover B)

On sale Sept 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

As the nameless stranger battles nightmares in a dream world on his hunt for his missing son—his life and his family's in the real world continue to fall apart in this chilling conclusion to this supernatural and melancholy tale.

Plants vs. Zombies: Dream a Little Scheme HC

Paul Tobin (W), Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau (A/Cover), and Heather Breckel (C)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 88 pages

$10.99

HC, 6" x 9"

Disturbed by his own nightmares, Dr. Zomboss invents a machine that allows him to enter the dreams of Neighborville's citizens. Brainwashed and dream-influenced citizens galore need Crazy Dave, his army of powerful plants, his genius niece Patrice, and neighborhood friend Nate to steer them in the correct direction—away from zombies! Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin (Bandette, Genius Factor) collaborates with artist Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau (Plants vs. Zombies: Multi-ball-istic) for a brand-new Plants vs. Zombies original graphic novel!

Plants vs. Zombies Zomnibus Volume 1 HC

Paul Tobin (W), Ron Chan (A/Cover), and Matthew J. Rainwater (C)

On sale Nov 3

FC, 256 pages

$19.99

HC, 6" x 9"

Start your Plants vs. Zombies adventures from the very beginning with this Zomnibus hardcover collecting the first three original Plants vs. Zombies graphic novels! The confusing-yet-brilliant inventor known as Crazy Dave helps his niece, Patrice, and young adventurer Nate Timely fend off several fun-dead neighborhood invasions! Follow Crazy Dave and his dedicated, gifted plants, as they confront Zomboss and his hordes of clueless zombies! Plants vs. Zombies Zomnibus Volume 1 collects PvZ: Lawnmageddon, PvZ: Timepocalypse, and PvZ: Bully for You—including bonus stories illustrated by Dustin Nguyen, Jennifer Meyer, and Peter Bagge!

Rewild TP

Devin Grayson (W) and Yana Adamovic (A/C/Cover)

On sale Nov 3

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Fables meets The Fisher King in this new original graphic novel from acclaimed comics writer and novelist Devin Grayson (Omni, Batman: Gotham Nights) with breathtaking illustrative art from rising star Yana Adamovic (D Day).

Poe is a mysterious young homeless woman and self-proclaimed fairy changeling. Demond is an enterprising engineer with a troubled past. When Poe demands that a park be built to mollify a dangerous new mutation of mythical creatures, ravaged by climate change and furious with the human race, Demond must question not only his own sanity, but the rationality of our entire species as he struggles to save his city—and maybe even the world. But are we past the point of no return?



Savage Hearts #3 (of 5)

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Jed Dougherty (A/Cover), and Lovern Kindzierski (C)

On sale Sept 15

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Action packed or romantic? Sexy or funny? Thrilling or heartwarming? You don't have to choose because this jungle fantasy romantic action comedy has it all, courtesy of Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Jed Dougherty (Worlds' Finest, Harley Quinn).

•As a special print-only bonus, this issue also features an installment of "No Kings, No Masters" by Aubrey Sitterson and Goran Gligović!

The Secret Land #4 (of 4)

Christofer Emgård (W) and Tomás Aira (A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 8

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

To the powers the Nazis have unleashed, humanity is a petty thing. But must it be? As war engulfs the edge of the world, Ben and Katherine confront the truth about the boundaries of love, and what lies beyond them.

Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia HC & Deluxe HC

Ian Flynn (W) and Sega (A/Cover)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 256 pages

$49.99

HC, 9"x 12"

On sale Nov 24

FC, 256 pages

$79.99

HC, 9"x 12"

Dive deep into the extensive and exhaustive detail of each game in Sonic the Hedgehog's ever-expanding universe—from the beloved SEGA Genesis and Mega Drive to the most bleeding-edge video game consoles. This tome leaves no stone unturned, showcasing in-depth looks at the characters, settings, and stories from each exciting installment!

The special deluxe edition includes:

• An exclusive mosaic cover.

• A clamshell case featuring gold foil "Ring" treatment.

• A folio housing two archival gallery prints of Sonic and Dr. Eggman.

Stranger Things: Erica the Great TP

Greg Pak (W), Danny Lore (W), Valeria Favoccia (A), Dan Jackson (C), and Ron Chan (Cover)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 72 pages

$12.99

TP, 6" x 9"

In this Middle Grade foray into eighties-nostalgia hit series from Netflix, Erica's frenemy loses track of her mother's prized Parakeet, the two will have to work together to return the bird safe and sound or deal with the consequences. They learn that even the toughest and smartest people need a little help now and then.

"The definitive companion piece to the nostalgia-filled Netflix hit!" —Infinite Earths

Stranger Things Library Edition Volume 2 HC

Jody Houser (W), Edgar Salazar (P), Ryan Kelly (P), Keith Champagne (I), Le Beau Underwood (I), Triona Farrell (C), Marissa Louise (C), and Kyle Lambert (Cover)

On sale Nov 2

FC, 192 pages

$39.99

HC, 8" x 12"

Explore more eighties-inspired horror in this hardcover collection of Stranger Things: Six and Stranger Things: Into the Fire.

A chilling glimpse at the machinations of Brenner's lab leading up to the events of the show. Learn about the other Psychic kids of Hawkins lab and their fight for freedom and safety in a world on the brink of catastrophe.

Greg Pak! Diego Galindo!

Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen #1 (of 4)

Greg Pak (W), Diego Galindo (A/Cover C) Francesco Segala (C), Marc Aspinall (Cover A), Kyle Lambert (Cover B), and Irvin Rodrieguez (Cover D)

On sale Sept 29

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

It's January 1985 the Hawkins crew survived their battle with the mind flayer, but Will and Joyce are still reeling from the recent death of Bob Newby. Will's friends have been too busy with their girlfriends to notice how much he is struggling. After he and Mr. Clarke discover a mysterious map Bob left in a box of old nerdy memorabilia, Will rallies the crew to investigate.

Is there a secret hidden in the hills of Hawkins?

Stranger Things YA Boxed Set

Greg Pak (W), Danny Lore (W), Valeria Favoccia (A), Dan Jackson (C), and Ron Chan (Cover)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 216 pages

$29.99

HC Slipcase, 6" x 9"

Collecting three original Stranger Things young adult graphic novels into one boxed set. Featuring an exclusive double-sided poster with covers from the series.

Collects Stranger Things: Zombie Boys, Stranger Things: Bully, and Stranger Things: Erika the Great.

"Stranger Things is a must-read for fans of the show as it works to answer questions burning in the hearts of the most dedicated. " —Comic Watch

Tales from Harrow County: Fair Folk #3 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Emily Schnall (A/Cover A), and Tyler Crook (Cover B)

On sale Sept 22

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

As the acting protector of Harrow County, Bernice sets off to find what is occurring beneath the town and stumbles upon an underground cult of goblins. As Bernice and her friends try to escape their new subterranean prison they come face-to-face with an evil effigy of an old ally.

Tom Clancy's The Division: Remission HC

Jean-David Morvan (W) and The Tribe (A/C/Cover)

On sale Nov 3

FC, 64 pages

$19.99

HC, 8" x 10"

In the aftermath of a deadly virus, the world has descended into chaos. In the US, the Division agents are fighting to protect Washington, DC, from violent factions in this prequel to the hit Ubisoft video game Tom Clancy's The Division® 2. The paths of four survivors, once childhood friends, deviate as they find themselves entangled in the vicious warfare.

• Prequel to the hit video game Tom Clancy's The Division 2!

Tremor Dose TP

Michael Conrad (W) and Noah Bailey (A/C/Cover)

On sale Nov 3

FC, 144 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Everyone dreams, but are these dreams our own? Who controls our thoughts when we're sleeping? Ginn is a young college student who has been having wildly disturbing nightmares featuring a man she has never met. When she finds a flyer with his picture and the question, "Have you dreamed this man?" she submits to an interview that begins to unravel her perceptions of reality.

• Collects the original digital series Tremor Dose.

"Creepy and gorgeous! A story you'll keep revisiting as you admire its complexities!" —Chip Zdarsky

The Umbrella Academy Boxed Set

Gerard Way (W), Gabriel Bá (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Gabriel Bá (Cover)

On sale Nov 17

FC, 568 pages

$55.97

HC Slipcase, 7" x 10"

Three magnificent New York Times bestselling Umbrella Academy original graphic novels tied to the hit Netflix show are collected into one deluxe boxed set featuring an exclusive, double-sided poster! In an inexplicable worldwide event, forty-three extraordinary children were spontaneously born by women who'd previously shown no signs of pregnancy. Millionaire inventor Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of the children; when asked why, his only explanation was, "To save the world." These seven children form The Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of superheroes with bizarre powers. Nearly a decade after their first mission, the team disbands, but when Hargreeves unexpectedly dies, these disgruntled siblings reunite just in time to save the world once again.

The Unbelievable Unteens: From the World of Black Hammer #2 (of 4)

Jeff Lemire (W), Tyler Crook (A/C/Cover A), and Emi Lenox (Cover B)

On sale Sept 8

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Unbelievable Unteens comic-book artist Jane Ito finds her world flipped upside down after discovering that the heroes from her comics were not so fictional and she herself was one of them and had powers. As she and the team of underdog heroes once known as the Unteens begin to come back together they slowly discover what happened to them, why their memories were wiped, and who was behind this evil plot.

• An exciting reimagination of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series!

The Usagi Yojimbo Saga Volume 3 (Second Edition) TP

Stan Sakai (W/A/Cover)

On sale Nov 24

b&w, 616 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Usagi faces a new foe who wears a demon mask, the Eisner-winning "Grasscutter" storyline receives a sequel, pickpocket Kitsune's history is revealed, Sasuké the Demon Queller makes his debut, and an ally long thought dead returns!

Collects Usagi Yojimbo Volume 3 (#31–#52), along with stories from Dark Horse Presents and more!

The Witcher Volume 6: Witch's Lament TP

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Vanesa R. Del Rey (A/Cover), and Jordie Bellaire (C)

On sale Nov 24

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Flames rise as a witch is burned at the stake. Nightmares plague Geralt's sight as he sees the burned witch appear before him, bringing an ominous warning—is there more to her message than meets the eye? A wealthy landlord enlists Geralt's help in the search for his missing daughter, but this is far from a rescue mission—something is haunting Geralt, something from within, something he can't escape . . .

Collects the four-issue miniseries.

Witchfinder Omnibus Volume 2 HC

Mike Mignola (W) Chris Roberson (W), Ben Stenbeck (A/Cover), D'Israeli (A), Christopher Mitten (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Nov 17

FC, 416 pages

$39.99

HC, 7"x 10"

Discover a nest of vampires, brave a technological "gate" to another realm, and track down the truth behind Jack the Ripper in this collection of three intense adventures of Sir Edward Grey. As the Queen's personal "Witchfinder," Grey continues to pursue the occult goings on in London and beyond. But this time the events he encounters–and the things he learns–will lead him to question his very future. Collects the Witchfinder volumes 4-6.

The Worst Dudes #4 (of 5)

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Tony Gregori (A/Cover), and Lovern Kindzierski (C)

On sale Sept 1

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Are we still publishing this!? Despite our best efforts, certified scoundrels Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Tony Gregori (Deuce of Hearts, Karma Police) continue to a) tell the raunchiest, most hilarious scifi detective story in this or any other galaxy, and b) disappoint and disgust their friends, family, religious leaders, and, frankly, all of us here at Dark Horse Comics.

• Special print-only and single issue-only back-ups by cartoonist Rory Blank!