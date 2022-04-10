Fun with Little Archie and Friends #1 Preview: Goat Problems

Sabrina's pet goat terrorizes the Riverdale gang in this preview of Fun with Little Archie and Friends #1. That's right… it's a good goat gone baaaaaaad. We'll be here all night. Check out the preview below.

FUN WITH LITTLE ARCHIE AND FRIENDS #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB221223

FEB221224 – FUN WITH LITTLE ARCHIE & FRIENDS ONESHOT #1 CVR B WILLIAMS – $3.99

(W) Shannon Watters (A) Various (A / CA) Erin Hunting

FUN WITH LITTLE ARCHIE AND FRIENDS SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

Get ready for high-octane fun and adventure with LITTLE ARCHIE and his friends from Riverdale! When Little Sabrina meets up with Little Archie, Little Jughead, and Little Betty and Veronica, all kinds of chaos breaks loose and the gang find themselves transported into new, fantastical game world inspired by their favorite hobbies! Watch as they brave the mystical and mysterious realm of Gryphons and Gargoyles, form a big-wheel gang, and attempt to relax in an unexpectedly exciting animal farming video game! Featuring the talents of award-winning Lumberjanes writer Shannon Watters, Little Archie writer J. Torres, and Betty & Veronica: Vixens writer Jamie L. Rotante along with the amazing art team of Erin Hunting, Adrian Ropp, and Agnes Garbowska.

In Shops: 4/13/2022

SRP: $3.99

