Gabe Soria And Gideon Kendall Bring Back Megaghost In March 2026

Gabe Soria and Gideon Kendall Bring Back Megaghost in March 2026 from Funny Albatross Books and Dark Horse Comics

Eric Powell's publisher, Albatross Funnybooks and Dark Horse Comics, is to publish the next series for Gabe Soria and Gideon Kendall's Megaghost. Beginning in March 2026, the rock-star duo presents a new four-issue miniseries, continuing their supernatural YA saga. This new series takes the thrill of watching awesome adventure cartoons on Saturday mornings and distils it into modern comic book form.

"Since we last saw junior occultist Martin Magus and his undead giant robot pal MegaGhost, they've been busy defending their haunted hometown of Dunwich Heights from paranormal threats. But in this new chapter of their arcane exploits, their weird world is about to get a whole lot bigger – and more dangerous! – because their archenemy, the necromancer Ultraghoul, has teamed up with the terrifying Nethergods, evil entities from beyond who want to conquer everything! And when you add some occult teen pop sensations, vampires from outer space, secretive international mystical cabals, wizards and warriors and ancient cults from an age undreamed of, and a host new supernatural kaiju to the mix, the question is this: are Martin, MegaGhost and their allies ready to face these fearsome new foes and save the world?"

"We've been dying to unleash this new MEGAGHOST story arc for ages and we're psyched that creature kids of all ages can finally get their hands on it," says Soria. "It's got everything you could want in a comic: Gideon's jaw-dropping art, giant monsters, an original setting that's packed with spooky lore and strange mysteries, giant monsters, heroes and villains at odds in rip-roaring adventures, and did I forget to mention all the cool GIANT MONSTERS?!"

"My goal in drawing MEGAGHOST is to combine the campy fun of a classic Saturday morning cartoon with something a little darker, like old EC horror comics and classic horror and sci-fi book cover art," says Kendall. "Gabe's scripts are chock full of humor, great characters, and new twists on adventure story tropes, with plenty of room for me to go crazy on the visuals, so fasten your seatbelts – it's going to be a wild ride!"

Megaghost Volume 2 #1 (of 4) will be in comics shops for the 25th of March, 2026, for $4.99.

