Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, midnight, newlitg

Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men in The Daily LITG 3rd of June 2026

Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men tops Bleeding Cool, with the new Marvel series set to run at least 12 issues.

The Daily LITG charts yesterday's 10 biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DC blackout fallout to Batman spoilers.

More highlights include Midnight: Fantastic Four, the Oni Press Archie reboot shake-up, and Mattel's new DC line.

The roundup also revisits June 3rd LITG history, from Batman and X-Men headlines to comic industry talking points.

Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Batman Getting A New Logo From DC

LITG two years ago, Tim Drake Loses The Robin Redbreast

LITG three years ago, Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret

LITG four years ago, Jim Lee's X-Men #11

LITG five years ago – Midnight At Krakoa

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And anything mentioning Prodigal Son gets a bump…

LITG six years ago – Rebooted Realisation

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was also all about being rebooted, recategorised and rescheduled.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Giulia Brusco, colourist on Scalped, Django Unchained, and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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