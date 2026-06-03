Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, midnight, newlitg
Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men in The Daily LITG 3rd of June 2026
Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men tops Bleeding Cool, with the new Marvel series set to run at least 12 issues.
- The Daily LITG charts yesterday's 10 biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DC blackout fallout to Batman spoilers.
- More highlights include Midnight: Fantastic Four, the Oni Press Archie reboot shake-up, and Mattel's new DC line.
- The roundup also revisits June 3rd LITG history, from Batman and X-Men headlines to comic industry talking points.
Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men Will Be (At Least) 12 Issues Long
- 1205 Days: The DC Comics Blackout Boycott Has Ended, So What Now?
- Mattel's New DC Comics Core 6.5" Figure Line Starts with Batman
- W. Maxwell Prince Is No Longer On The Oni Press Archie Comics Reboot
- The Death Of A Big Name Batman Villain in Batman #10 (Spoilers)
- Midnight: Fantastic Four Will Be A "Lovecraftian Horror" For Marvel
- Joker Gets His Own Batsuit with Mattel's New DC Comics Core Line
- Creator Of Tracker, Ben H. Winters, Writes The Oni Press Archie Reboot
- Is Pat Mills' Requiem The First Western Comic Adapted Into Manga?
- Batman Gets New Batsuit with Mattel's New DC Comics Core Line
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- That Texas Blood & Absolute Batman: Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week
- Will All Of Marvel's 616 Blind Bags Make It To Shops For 616 Day?
- Archie In Hell by Patrick Hovarth & Tyler Crook From Oni in November
- Oni's Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 by Corinna Bechko & Kano in October
- Walking Round The Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, Open In London
- 1205 Days: The DC Comics Blackout Boycott Has Ended… So What Now?
- X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega in The Daily LITG 2nd of June 2026
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In June 2026 – Quentin Blake
LITG one year ago, Batman Getting A New Logo From DC
- Batman Is Getting A New Logo From DC Comics
- House of the Dragon: Alcock On Being Told She Needed an Acting Coach
- Rick and Morty Season 8 Preview: S08E02 "Valkyrick" Has Us Nervous
- Absolute Ra's Al Ghul Does A Cerebus Pope (Absolute Superman Spoilers)
- Five Senior Diamond Comics Staffers Hired By Alliance Entertainment
- King of the Hill Actor Jonathan Joss Killed in Texas Shooting, Age 59
- Stranger Things 5: Netflix Releases Final Season Image Gallery
- Universal Distribution Hiring Diamond Staff, Will Enter USA Market?
- Not Just Batman #161, Batman '89 Echoes #6 Gets Even Later
- Foundation Season 3: Apple TV Drops New Look at Isaac Asimov Adapt
- Philbo Distribution, New Name In Comics Distribution, To Fill A Gap
- Batman Is Getting A New Logo From DC Comics
- Bryan Talbot's Grandville Wins The ActuSF Prize For Uchronia
- Batman '89 Echoes Gets Even Later in The Daily LITG, 2nd of June, 2025
LITG two years ago, Tim Drake Loses The Robin Redbreast
- Tim Drake Loses The Robin Redbreast In Batman #148 (Spoilers)
- A Death In The Family For Zur-En-Arrh (Batman #148 Spoilers)
- X-Men #35 Preview: Krakoan Era's Curtain Call
- Yes, Jack Reacher Teamed with Bones' Temperance Brannan and Will Trent
- Who Killed WCW? Preview: Eric Bischoff's Vision Includes Hulk Hogan
- Watchmen Animated Adaptation 2 Chapters, Arriving in August: Listing
- Full Checklist For DC's Absolute Power Into October
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 EP Explains Owosekun, Detmer Being MIA
- Ultimates #1 Preview: Hickman's Heroes Reboot the Reboot
- To Catch A Mickey Mouse Predator In Savage Dragon #270 (Spoilers)
- Police Comics Story Inspired by Wrestler Gorgeous George, at Auction
- Tom Brevoort Teases Return Of X-Men Scott/Logan/Jean Grey Throuple
- Ultimate Spider-Man #5 Dominates Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- John Quincy Atom, Will O' The Wisp & More in Key Comics, at Auction
- Rook: Exodus #3 Features New Ghost Machine Character Debuts (Spoilers)
- Matt Baker & More, the Pre-Code Horror of Strange Mysteries at Auction
- Swipe File: 2024's Blood Squad Seven #2 & 1992's Savage Dragon #3
- L.B. Cole and Jay Disbrow's Creeping Death in Spook #28, at Auction
- Robyn Hood & Jasmine Team Up in Zenescope August 2024 Solicits
- Ultimates #1 Previewed in The Daily LITG, 2nd of June, 2024
LITG three years ago, Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret
- Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret (Batman #136 Preview)
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is As Good As Films Get {Review}
- GI Joe Classified Preorders Up To Kick Off Yo Joe June
- McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive 3,000 Piece Shadow of Spawn Figure
- J. Michael Straczynski & Jesús Saiz Launch A New Captain America #1
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent: D'Onofrio & Erbe Interested in Revival
- Civil War Is Marvel's Best-Selling Graphic Novel, Ever
- A New Look For Catwoman In Batman #136? (Spoilers)
- Disney Taking $1.5B Tax Write-Off After Content Purge; More To Come
- Are There Post Credit Scenes in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?
- What's Batman Really Doing with That Robot Hand of His, Anyway?
- PrintWatch: Justice Warriors, Blue Beetle & Death of Ms Marvel
- Orlando, Florida Gets OAX, a Comic Con for Original Artwork
- The Comic Creator Credits In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
- Rob Liefeld's Shatterstorm in the Daily LITG 2nd of June 2023
LITG four years ago, Jim Lee's X-Men #11
- Who Wants To Buy Jim Lee's X-Men #11 Double Page Spread?
- The Black Panther Finally Explains Why He Divorced Storm (Spoilers)
- The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Crafting Viktor Hargreeves' Story
- The Flash S08 Big Bad Behind Iris' Time Sickness; Justice U Update
- Obi-Wan: Comparing Moses Ingram with Gina Carano Is Painfully Stupid
- DC Comics Demands You Spend $18 More On Dark Crisis
- Hasbro Debuts New Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Black Series Figure
- Marvel Comics Execs Respond To Joe Quesada's Exit
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers Shattered Glass Autobot Blaster
- Anson Mount to Obi-Wan's Moses Ingram: Star Trek Family Has Your Back
- A.X.E.: Judgment Day Trailer Enhanced by Voice Acting – Nailed It!
- Marvel Rains Hellfire Gala Variants on Comic Stores in July
- Tim Seeley, Fran Galán Conjure 1980s Satanic Panic with The Roadie
- British Paranormal Society: Time Out Of Mind #1 Review: Comfortable
- Rachel Pollack's First Comic Series In 25 Years, Never Ending Party
- PrintWatch: DC Reprints DC Vs Vampires In 3-In-1 Issues For $6 Each
- Is Adam Pollina Behind New Comic Book NFT Company EY3K0N?
- Matt Parkinson Quits Dark Horse For Image, And Everyone Gets To Be VP
- Whiteout At 24 Years – The Oni Book That Changed American Comics?
- Camilo Moncada Lozano Sells Codex Black As A Graphic Novel to IDW
- Bill Jemas Statement About Leaving AWA, Starting Be Good Studios
- Moses Ingram in the Daily LITG 2nd of June 2022
LITG five years ago – Midnight At Krakoa
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And anything mentioning Prodigal Son gets a bump…
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Wolverine vs Deathlok – First Look Inside Marvel's FCBD Avengers
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- The Future Of Iron Fist At Marvel Comics, Changed (Spoilers)
- Rocky IV Star & Dir Sylvester Stallone Releases Director's Cut poster
- Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Sequel to Solo Movie? (Spoilers)
- Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley Take Over Hulk Comic in November
- Quantum, A New Bearer Of The Infinity Gems. Stones. Whatever.
- Regirock Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- TKO Studios Release 3 New One-Shot Comics This Week
- Bryan Hitch Joins Ram V, Al Ewing on Venom Ongoing Comic in November
- Comic Shops Told Their New Marvel Comics Discounts Through Diamond
- Frank Miller Comes To Harrogate For Thought Bubble In November
- Black Cat #7 – Marvel Comics' History Of Felicia Hardy Pride (Spoiler)
- PrintWatch: Batman/Scooby-Doo Mysteries Gets An Extravaganza
- Can't Block Out Images Of Johnny B – The Daily LITG, 2nd of June 2021
LITG six years ago – Rebooted Realisation
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was also all about being rebooted, recategorised and rescheduled.
- More DC Characters Realise They're Rebooted (Action Comics Spoilers)
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- Virus' First Appearance is Now in Last Week's Venom #25
- Seth Rogen Finds Excellent Use for Leftover Preacher, The Boys F-Bombs
- Konami Addresses The Current State Of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Organized Play
- Transformers Optimus Prime is Ready to Roll Out with Threezero
- Thomas E. Sniegoski's Writers Commentary on Vengeance Of Vampirella #7
- Comics Folk Respond To What's Happening in America Right Now
- 4 More Comic Stores Damaged or Looted During the Protests in the USA
- The Goonies Gets A Huge 4K Blu-ray Set From Warner Bros.
- Walking Dead Universe Goes Dark as Skybound Joins BlackOut Tuesday
- Chris Jericho, Lilian Garcia Criticized for Protest Response
- Nickelodeon Went Dark For George Floyd and Some Parents Didn't Approve
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Giulia Brusco, colourist on Scalped, Django Unchained, and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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