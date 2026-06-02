Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Absolute Batman, D'Orc, Dan Quintana, erik larsen, hottest comics, lobo, odin, omega men, That Texan Blood

That Texas Blood & Absolute Batman: Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

That Texas Blood, Dan Quintana Absolute Batman, Erik Larsen Spider-Man, Club Nephilim, Transformers & Odin: Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week

Article Summary Absolute Batman dominates the hottest comics list, with issue #20 and Dan Quintana variants driving major aftermarket heat.

Dan Quintana Absolute Batman #21 covers explode before release, as limited foil and trade dress editions surge fast.

That Texas Blood #1 spikes after FX TV development news, while older Absolute Batman issues gain renewed collector demand.

Spider-Man, Lobo, Transformers, Club Nephilim and Odin round out a week of movie buzz, nostalgia and spec-fueled sales.

We got a wild one ahead! Dan Quintana breaks the market once again, while Absolute Batman, new and old, kicks some Absolute bat-axe. That Texas Blood finally got the option bug, a picture-perfect Spider-Man moment sees some action. Club Nephilim returns while Lobo is the Main Man once more… but only thanks to Supergirl. This week's Top Ten… all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #1 – JACOB PHILLIPS – REGULAR | IMAGE | JUNE 2020 That Texas Blood is a beloved series, yet wildly under the radar, if fans of the series are to be believed! Recently, it was announced that this series got the option bug and is being developed for TV for FX. That immediately put it on the radar of numerous collectors as it's a prevalent series in a lot of back issue bins! New fans are coming into the fold while old fans are saying welcome in. Enjoy the ride, it's a great one. We tracked it at a high sale of $28 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | MAY 2026 Another week, another Absolute Batman title! But this book is seeing some issues! Fans were ready for this book to hit LCS shelves, as it featured the debut of the Robin mech suits. But many collectors were faced with spine ticks galore due to printing issues. That's led to NM or better copies commanding a pretty penny, as the majority were only able to get their hands on a damaged copy. Some opted to visit the aftermarket to remedy that issue. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for an NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL 1 #345 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | MARCH 1991 Fans got a treat when Marvel dropped the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, delivering numerous frames of iconic comic covers brought to life. One moment was this issue, with Spidey battling it out with Boomerang on the streets of NYC. That made this book get some immediate attention. It's also the first appearance of the Carnage symbiote, so that's a win! We tracked it at a high sale of $135 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21 – DAN QUINTANA – AC COMIC POP – VIRGIN FOIL (LIMITED 900) | DC | JUNE 2026 According to solicitations, we're in for some "final forms" in this issue, but this entry is all about the cover! Dan Quintana absolutely blew up the aftermarket a few weeks ago when his cover for issue #19 broke the internet. Quintana covers have been on a tear since, and fans have apparently taken notice. The book hasn't even dropped yet, and it's already trending over $100. But, for a piece of limited Quintana art, fans are willing to open their wallets wide. We tracked it at a high sale of $145 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $123. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21 – DAN QUINTANA – AC COMIC POP (LIMITED 1500) | DC | JUNE 2026 Again, Dan Quintana is on fire right now. Evidenced by two entries on this list, of the same book! Well, a little different. This version is a little less limited and has that pesky trade dress all over it. Still, it was an opportunity for collectors to add his works to their PC, and add it they did! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $65. CLUB NEPHILIM #1 – ANDREW TARUSOV – SPOT UV (1:10) | DEVIL'S DUE PUBLISHING | MAY 2026 Born of Kickstarter and hailing from the Mercy Sparxx universe, this is the title that keeps on keeping on! Originally available for $10 via Kickstarter, 410 backers opted to make it theirs. Now, this series is hitting the wider collecting kingdom with some fans wanting a piece. They've opted to pivot to the aftermarket, but some are willing to make the trek, especially to secure this Andrew Tarusov cover, as he's seen a massive jump in popularity thanks to his work on Pinupocalypse. We tracked it at a high sale of $110 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $65. THE OMEGA MEN VOL 1 #3 – KEITH GIFFEN | DC | FEBRUARY 1983 This book has landed on this list so many times, it's insane. But that points to how much fans want to see Lobo! He's been rumored to show up in a DC film for years. Then, it finally happened, with the comic kingdom ship of Jason Momoa as the character, hitting theatres this month as a supporting character. Oh, the timeline! Still, collectors are snagging up copies in a hurry before the month is out. If the trailers are any indication, we're in for a killer Lobo! We tracked it at a high sale of $274 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $134. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #5 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | FEBRUARY 2025 Part five of the original planned six-issue run, this book falls into a weird spot on the aftermarket. It's early ABM, but it was released at that weird time when fans hadn't yet grabbed onto this title and run with it. Many missed out on this issue for that reason, as no one knew what was in store. Now, with the series reaching insane heights, collectors are circling back around to fill in the run. We tracked it at a high sale of $94 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $33. TRANSFORMERS #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER – REGULAR | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2023 The 40th anniversary of the Transformers is here! The war between Autobots and Decepticons has captivated audiences for generations. In celebration of the franchise's anniversary, there will be a rollout of nonstop nostalgia. Hasbro will be promoting a return to the Generation 1 (G1) set of action figures, accessories, and theatrical re-releases. This week is the release of the 40th Anniversary edition of TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE. This is the first issue of 3 in a limited series, officially adapting the film after which it is named. This franchise is a top favorite for many comic collectors, and to prepare for the big celebrations, fans are running to the aftermarket for a copy of the premiere Image comic of Transformers. (Bonus: It is also the first appearance of Carly Witwicky.) We tracked it at a high sale of $110 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $36. ODIN #1 – ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN – SECRET THANK YOU FOIL | IMAGE | MAY 2026 Fans have been hyped for this series to drop since it was announced. Anything James Tynion does typically draws attention, but with a solicitation of Green Room meets Midsommar, it was bound to! As a little icing on top, some LCS received one of the collectors' favorite gifts, a thank you variant! Foil, no less! That sent collectors who may have missed it at the LCS to the aftermarket in a hurry to secure a copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $63.

*Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, May 31st, 2026.

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