Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: capitalism, jorge jimenez, matt fraction

Batman Vs Capitalism in Today's Batman #10 (Spoilers)

Batman Vs Capitalism in Today's Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #10 turns Batman vs Capitalism into Gotham’s latest war as Bruce Wayne returns to the Wayne Enterprises boardroom.

Bruce blocks Wayne tech from arming Vandal Savage’s private force, drawing a line between Batman and profit-driven power.

The issue links Savage’s takeover and the Minotaur’s rise, suggesting Gotham 2.0 is built on fascism, crime, and capital.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez frame Batman vs Capitalism as part of Bruce’s bigger plan, even when defeat looks certain.

Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics today… We've seen Vandal Savage made Police Commissioner of Gotham, Poison Ivy made Gotham Mayor, Barbara Gordon banged up, and Wayne Manor blown up. And now we have the death of a longstanding member of Batman's Rogue gallery as well. One of the very first, even before The Joker… but there's more, much more, to dig into.

Today sees Bruce Wayne back in theWayne Enterprises boardroom, even as Vandal Savage is taking Gotham in a very public and official fashion. And where there's a totalitarian fascist state being set up, there's always a chance to make money.

Though even Bruce Wayne, playboy billionaire, still isn't going to let Wayne Enterprises use the tech that powers his suit, weapons and vehicles on the very private military group that Vandal Savage is using to take down the Batfamily….

But it does give Batman a perspective on everything else that's going on that maybe he hadn't entirely considered…

…especially considering Gotham crime boss The Minotaur, who seems to be operating without being troubled by Vandal Savage…

A tech bro about to launch Gotham 2.0?

So, it's Batman vs capitalism? Well, you know what they say…

… and even when he loses. It's all part of the plan. Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN #10

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026

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