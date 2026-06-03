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Batman Vs Capitalism in Today's Batman #10 (Spoilers)

Batman Vs Capitalism in Today's Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Batman #10 turns Batman vs Capitalism into Gotham’s latest war as Bruce Wayne returns to the Wayne Enterprises boardroom.
  • Bruce blocks Wayne tech from arming Vandal Savage’s private force, drawing a line between Batman and profit-driven power.
  • The issue links Savage’s takeover and the Minotaur’s rise, suggesting Gotham 2.0 is built on fascism, crime, and capital.
  • Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez frame Batman vs Capitalism as part of Bruce’s bigger plan, even when defeat looks certain.

Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics today… We've seen Vandal Savage made Police Commissioner of Gotham, Poison Ivy made Gotham Mayor, Barbara Gordon banged up, and Wayne Manor blown up. And now we have the death of a longstanding member of Batman's Rogue gallery as well. One of the very first, even before The Joker… but there's more, much more, to dig into.

DC Comics Can't Stop Killing Off Batman (BatSpoilers)
Batspoilers

Today sees Bruce Wayne back in theWayne Enterprises boardroom, even as Vandal Savage is taking Gotham in a very public and official fashion. And where there's a totalitarian fascist state being set up, there's always a chance to make money.

Batman Vs Capitalism in Today's Batman #10 (Spoilers)
Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

Though even Bruce Wayne, playboy billionaire, still isn't going to let Wayne Enterprises use the tech that powers his suit, weapons and vehicles on the very private military group that Vandal Savage is using to take down the Batfamily….

Batman Vs Capitalism in Today's Batman #10 (Spoilers)
Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

But it does give Batman a perspective on everything else that's going on that maybe he hadn't entirely considered…

Batman Vs Capitalism in Today's Batman #10 (Spoilers)
Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

…especially considering Gotham crime boss The Minotaur, who seems to be operating without being troubled by Vandal Savage…

Batman Vs Capitalism in Today's Batman #10 (Spoilers)
Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

A tech bro about to launch Gotham 2.0?

Batman Vs Capitalism in Today's Batman #10 (Spoilers)
Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

So, it's Batman vs capitalism? Well, you know what they say…

Batman Vs Capitalism in Today's Batman #10 (Spoilers)
Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

… and even when he loses. It's all part of the plan. Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN #10
(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez
ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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