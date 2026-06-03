Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, superman

Superman Brings The Heat Vision with New Light-Up Mattel Figure

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel expands its DC Comics Core line with a 6.5-inch Heat Vision Superman packed with kid-friendly action features.

DC Comics Heat Vision Superman includes light-up eyes, 12+ sounds and phrases, and a heat vision effect accessory.

The deluxe Superman figure also features a breakout-from-restraints play gimmick beyond the standard Core release.

Mattel’s first DC Comics wave is aimed at kids, with more adult-collector releases planned for Q1 2027.

The Man of Steel is powering up in a whole new way as Mattel continues expanding its DC Comics collection. While the DC Comics Core series focuses on simple, kid-friendly play, more figures are on the way that take things a step further with sound effects, lights, and action-based gimmicks. Batman is not the only one getting a deluxe release, as Superman is bringing some heat with his new Heat Vision Superman figure. Coming in at 6.5" tall, the Man of Steel has some additional features like 12+ sounds and phrases, and some exclusive accessories. This will include the ability to break free from restraints, along with his iconic Heat Vision power.

Unlike his standard Mattel DC Comics Core release, Heat Vision Superman will feature light-up eyes that enhance play and the included Heat Vision effect. As mentioned above, this is the first wave of Mattel's new ongoing kid-focused line, and more adult-collector-focused items are set to be revealed in Q1 2027. However, this is a great start for Mattel in taking back the license from McFarlane Toys. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can check out the figure online now.

Mattel DC Comics Premier – Heat Vision Superman Figure

"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

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