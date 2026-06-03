Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl: 5 New Character Posters Have Been Released And They're Fine

Warner Bros. has released 5 new character posters for Supergirl, and they aren't terrible.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled five new Supergirl character posters, giving the DC film another late-stage marketing push.

The new Supergirl posters reuse familiar key art, but the simpler one-character layouts make the designs cleaner overall.

Compared to some earlier Supergirl poster campaigns, these latest character sheets land as a modest visual improvement.

Supergirl opens in theaters and IMAX on June 26, 2026, with international rollout beginning June 24 from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. hasn't exactly been hitting it out of the park for the Supergirl marketing, which is a real shame. It seems like the film doesn't have the marketing momentum behind it that Superman did last year, something we have seen play out across so many different franchises across genres. It'll be really interesting to compare the momentum this movie has compared to something like Clayface later this year, which, at the time of writing, is kind of flying under the radar. However, Clayface flying under the radar makes sense; the entire film is a big swing that might not work, but Supergirl is not.

We have seen some truly horrible posters for this film, and while the new set of five character posters isn't great, they aren't terrible either. That is the same piece of key art we've seen for several of these characters across multiple posters, but when there is only one character on the poster with a simple background, it's not groundbreaking, but it's not nearly as ugly as it could be. It's really such a shame because the first few posts for Supergirl were really good. Someday, studios will realize that a really good poster is worthy of investment, the same way a really well-edited trailer is, but DC hasn't quite gotten there yet. At least, not for Supergirl in the final weeks of the marketing run.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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