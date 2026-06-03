Posted in: Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: playstation, PS5, State of Play

Everything Revealed During PlayStation's State Of Play for June 2026

A number of new video games were revealed during the PlayStation State of Play ahead of Summer Game Fest 2026, as well as some massive updates

Article Summary PlayStation State of Play June 2026 delivered major PS5 reveals, led by Marvel’s Wolverine, God of War Laufey, and more.

New PlayStation game announcements included Silent Hill: Townfall, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and Until Dawn 2.

Big PS5 release dates and updates arrived for Ace Combat 8, Control Resonant, Dune: Awakening, and Phantom Blade Zero.

PlayStation Plus also scored fresh additions, while Marathon, Onimusha, Kemuri, and No Rest for the Wicked got new looks.

Sony Interactive Entertainment took time this week to hold its annual State of Play livestream ahead of Summer Game Fest, showing off multiple titles coming to the PlayStation 5. Among the highlights were a better look at Marvel's Wolverine, as we got to see a much more action-packed look at the title. We got the reveal of a new God of War title, a new Silent Hill game, the full reveal of the latest Tomb Raider title, and more. We have the full rundown from the PlayStation Blog for you here and the video to check out above.

Everything Revealed During The PlayStation State of Play Livestream for Summer Game Fest 2026

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Bandai Namco's aerial combat sim takes flight on PS5 on October 2 this year. It promises a thrilling campaign and new tactical maneuvers to tackle enemy aircraft and ground targets, as well as encounters against colossal continental transport aircraft and land-based ships. 30 different aircraft, including real-world fighters and fictional models, will be yours to pilot.

Bancho The Chef

Find the flavor of becoming a sushi master in Bancho The Chef, a cooking sim meets global-trotting RPG in an all-new standalone prequel to Dave the Diver. Cook meals to customer satisfaction to raise restaurant reputations the world over, while learning techniques from each locale's culinary master. Like the dishes he creates, Bancho isn't confined to a single flavor of genre: fish, pet cats, take on cooking requests, and more

Control Resonant

Control Resonant launches globally on PlayStation 5 on September 24. To celebrate, Remedy shares a brand-new Story Trailer, offering a deeper look into a world no longer bound by rules we understand. A Manhattan warped by paranormal forces: its architecture impossible, its realities shifting, its streets stalked by monstrous entities. For Dylan to push deeper into the city, he must master both his evolving abilities and the raw power of his shapeshifting weapon, the Aberrant.

Dune Awakening

Arrakis awaits. Dune: Awakening, the open-world survival game set in one of science fiction's most iconic universes, is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 22. This definitive version of the game features a brand new single-player mode, a new chapter in its cinematic storyline, and countless more additions and improvements.

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered

The modern-day revival of both Dynasty Warriors 3 and Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends roars onto PS5 later this year on October 1.

God of War Laufey

Experience the next chapter of the legendary God of War franchise – for both new and returning fans. Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning. To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods in a land overflowing with dangerous magic. God of War Laufey is coming to PlayStation 5

Marathon

Runners, Season 2 is live today, bringing a fresh start where everyone can explore what's new and chart their path through the season together. Interested in joining them? Marathon's Open Play Week runs June 2 to June 9, no PlayStation Plus membership required, opening Tau Ceti IV to newcomers and lets them get to grips with the sci-fi shooter's taut-extraction gameplay and tense, high-stakes PvP and PvE battles.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls delivers numerous announcements in today's show. Three new characters join the roster: powerful mutant Magneto, archenemy of Spider-Man Green Goblin, and the brutally aggressive and utterly merciless Carnage. Joining Doctor Doom, they form the Knights of Doom, who'll impact events in the game's Episode Mode.

Marvel's Wolverine

Insomniac Games shares a brutal, violent, and action-packed look at its upcoming single-player adventure Marvel's Wolverine. Alongside a closer look at Logan's ferocious combat techniques, the studio gave us a glimpse at some of the characters who you'll encounter as part of mutant task force Team X. That includes powerful telekinetic Jean Grey, who Logan teams up with for some devastating takedowns of the cybernetic, mutant-hunting Reavers.

ILL

First-person action-horror ILL creeps into State of Play for a tantalizing, terrifying taste of its grim story, unpredictable monsters, a visceral dismemberment system, and realistic physics, all designed to create an atmosphere of relentless terror. Strap in.

Kemuri

Unseen is a Tokyo-based game studio led by Ikumi Nakamura, and today they unveiled their new project: stylish supernatural adventure Kemuri, which is coming to PS5 in 2027. In the chaotic world of Kemuri City, life and death coexist. Players will confront the paranormal as they explore a sprawling vertical city, traversing rooftops, back alleys, and hidden ruins alone or in online co-op with up to two other players, and form contacts with powerful yokai that'll unlock new abilities and outfits.

No Rest for the Wicked

From Moon Studios, the award-winning creators of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, comes No Rest for the Wicked. This unique, visceral action-RPG is built for solo players and co-op squads alike, and is set in a hand-crafted world with Souls-like combat. The game hits PS5 this October and features 100+ hours of content, new powerful weapons, new bosses and enemies, new areas to explore, and a completely reimagined class system.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches September 25 on PS5… and a demo of the supernatural sword-fighting adventure is out today! The PS5 demo features around 30 minutes of the early story, and lets you get to grips with the game's essential techniques such as Parry, Deflect, Issen, Oni Armament, absorbing souls, and more.

Phantom Blade Zero

The fast-paced action RPG left us breathless with its State of Play reveal, dropping in to announce that it'll headline a dedicated State of Play later this summer, which will fully delve into the features, mechanics, and story to arm you for its launch on PS5 on October 29.

PlayStation Plus

Several new titles are PlayStation Plus-bound! Firstly, the open-world survival game, Runescape: Dragonwilds, is coming to PS5 in the future as a day-one Game Catalog title, bringing with it a rich fantasy world that you can explore and enjoy alone or with friends. PlayStation Plus Premium members can enjoy a trio of games over the coming months. Colorful action-rhythm tunes with Gitaroo Man, available later this month, Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy in July, and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in August.

Rayman Legends Retold

Rayman Legends Retold is a 3D reimagining of the iconic multiplayer platformer, launching on PS5 on October 1, bringing new content and narrative twists. Fully voiced characters, expanded soundtrack, new and improved gameplay, with a rich selection of returning levels, a mysterious new realm, and four new musical stages… and of course, up to four players in couch co-op.

Silent Hill Townfall

Silent Hill: Townfall has a release date: September 24. To mark the moment, the PS5 horror introduces a new character and gameplay trailer in State of Play. In it, we get introduced to Zoe, an inhabitant of St. Amelia whom Simon initially connects with over his CRTV device, as well as a terrifying new creature that will stalk him in the darkness of the Otherworld.

Stuntman: Hollywood

Speed, pressure, and spectacle collide as you take on iconic moments inspired by TV and movie racing greats as a stunt performer. Each film is split into episodes, and each episode is a unique level with its own vehicle and specific gameplay twists. From one episode to the next, the environment, pace, objectives, and scenes all change. Every film feels completely fresh, and stylish, precise driving and confident stunt work are rewarded handsomely.

The Lost Wild

Survive an island teeming with dinosaurs in this intriguing modern-day survival horror title from Great Ape Games, launching in 2027 on PS5. Flight, not fight, is key, as each dinosaur has been designed as an animal, not a monster, existing within the world with their own instincts, behaviors, and drives, and you're forced to navigate a food chain where you no longer sit at the top.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Crystal Dynamics and co-developer Flying Wild Hog return to Lara's roots in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which sets foot on PS5 next February 12. To coincide with that release date announcement, Amazon Game Studios presented a whistle-stop tour of highlights in the form of a new trailer, including gameplay segments from the iconic Peru Lost Valley, and the return of some familiar faces.

Until Dawn 2

Today, we announced an all-new PS5 sequel to the classic horror, developed by Firesprite Games. Until Dawn 2 is a standalone experience, featuring a brand new cast, a whole new world to explore, and gut-wrenching decisions that'll shape your story. This time a crew of ghost hunters head to an abandoned tropical island for their TV network-funded debut episode. Intrigue and dangers await when it launches next year.

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