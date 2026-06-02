1205 Days: The DC Comics Blackout Boycott Has Ended… So What Now?

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: dc blackout, DCSoWhite

1205 Days without DC Comics publishing an ongoing DC Universe comic book with a black lead character: the DC Blackout Boycott has ended.

The DC Black Out boycott campaign against DC Comics has ended, even after 1205 days have passed without DC Comics publishing an ongoing DC Universe comic book with a black lead character. The campaign launched last Thursday and kicked off further on Friday with the #DCSoWhite and #DCBlackout hashtags. Rob Liefeld got into it with podcaster Alex Moon, and there has been so much discussion. And every day, campaign founder James Portis III had been posting images of DC Comics' prominent black superheroes, pointing out when they last appeared in a DC Comics Universe title. And much is expected of a possible Vixen series with DC Next Level. And while the campaign continues, and Bleeding Cool will continue to provide coverage, the boycott aspect is no more. Here is the official statement.

"First and foremost, we want to thank everyone who has supported the DCSoWhite campaign. Since the beginning of this year, thousands of comic readers, retailers, creators, and fans have joined us in advocating for greater investment in Black characters and opportunities for Black creators within the comic book industry.Today, we are announcing the end of the DCBlackout boycott. This decision comes after a lot of reflection and conversations with members of the comic book community. While the boycott was launched to draw attention to an issue we believe remains important, it became clear that the conversation surrounding the boycott was often overshadowing the larger goal of the campaign."

"The fact remains that it has been more than 1200 days since a Black character has headlined a solo title in DC Comics' mainline continuity. We continue to believe this is an issue worth discussing and addressing. However, we also recognize that many fans and creators we care about felt the boycott unintentionally minimized books, characters, and creators whose work provides meaningful representation for women, LGBTQIA+ readers, people of color, and other marginalized communities. That was never our intention, and we apologize for that impact. We heard those concerns, and they played a major role in our decision to reevaluate the boycott. Our goal has never been to take representation away from anyone else in pursuit of our own. We believe that Black characters deserve greater support, and that the creators and books currently providing representation across the industry deserve to be celebrated and supported. As a result, DCSoWhite will continue as an awareness and advocacy campaign rather than a boycott effort."

"One of the most effective ways readers can support creators and influence publisher decision-making is through preorders before a book's Final Order Cutoff (FOC) date. Pre-orders are one of the clearest indicators of reader interest and help publishers and retailers determine future investments in characters, titles, and creative teams. We encourage fans to support the books and creators they want to see succeed, particularly those from underrepresented communities. If you are unsure of a title's FOC date, contact your local comic shop or consult publicly available retailer resources.

DCBlackout grew into something much larger than we originally anticipated. While we appreciate the conversations it sparked, we recognize that the focus often shifted away from the concerns that inspired the campaign in the first place. Moving forward, we want the conversation to center on solutions, support, and meaningful opportunities for Black characters and creators."

"The DCSoWhite campaign is not ending. The petition remains active. We will continue to highlight Black creators, promote Black independent comics, document industry trends, and advocate for greater investment in Black characters across mainstream comics. We don't know what the future holds for DC in the coming weeks, months, or years. What we do know is that Black characters deserve the same opportunities, promotion, and great stories as everyone else. That's what this campaign has always been about, and that's what we will continue fighting for. And when DC finally announces a Black ongoing in the mainline continuity, we will be there for phase 3 of this campaign like we originally intended."