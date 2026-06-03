Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #10, Dr Zeller, The Joker

The Future Of Batman And The Joker Teased In Batman #10 (Spoilers)

The Future of Batman and The Joker teased today in Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez (Spoilers)

Article Summary The Joker’s Crown of Storms treatment in Batman #10 hints at a dangerous new clarity and a possible shift in Gotham.

The Joker remembers Batman is Bruce Wayne, raising the stakes of their rivalry and teasing a volatile future.

Dr. Zeller’s experiments with The Joker tie into bigger threats, from the Minotaur to Vandal Savage’s plans for Gotham.

Batman suggests The Joker knows something worse is coming, setting up a major clash for Batman and Gotham City.

The current Batman series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, published by DC Comics, has seen Batman and The Joker reunite in an unexpected way, under glass. With Arkham Tower psychiatrist/psychologist Dr Zeller and a certain invention of hers.

Funded by Bruce Wayne, the Crown of Storms is the kind of thing that has popped up a number of times, including something being used by Bruce Wayne's artificially induced back-up personality, The Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, used to put fear back into Dick Grayson and cure the Batvillains.

As Dr Zeller returns to her laboratory…

With The Joker, in his big tank, being treated with the Crown Of Storms by Dr Zeller in Arkham Tower, inquiring as to Dr Zeller's love life in Batman #6.

As Dr Zeller works further on her Crown of Storms, before returning it to patient 10…

And in Batman #7, the Joker has summoned his oldest enemy in front of his doctor…

The Joker with some kind of clarity of thought? Is that exactly what we really want? How about a road to redemption?

Superman may always think the best of people. But Batman always thinks the worst. And he's usually right.

This time, the scorpion is telling the frog never to have him on his back. And the frog knows better, anyway. But… no one knows the frog like the scorpion.

…and has something to tell him when Dr Zeller isn't listening.

Here to warn Batman that something is coming, something coming for him. Is this the new status quo in Gotham, the seven fingers of the Minotaur? Maybe. But The Joker does find a way to get Batman's attention.

The Joker knows that Batman is Bruce Wayne. And is happy to tell him so. Not for the first time, but I guess it's all down to the Joker actually remembering this time… and thanks to Dr Zeller and her Crown Of Storms…

Next we had Bruce Wayne go on a date with Doctor Zeller, which may have complicated things further.

And while she may not have put two and two together…

… she definitely added up one and one.

Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez published by DC Comics today has seen a twist to that. After Doctor Zeller was assaulted while on a date with Bruce Wayne. Not by Bruce, you understand, but she did discover that Robin is Damian Wayne, Bruce's son… which may have complicated things. And now?

What happens to The Joker now, with or without his Crown Of Storms? Add him to Vandal Savage, Poison Ivy, The Minotaur and everything else threatening Gotham right now… and whatever else it is that the Joker says is coming for him. Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN #10

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026

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