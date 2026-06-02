Jonathan Hickman's Midnight: X-Men Will Be (At Least) 12 Issues Long

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, marvel, Matteo Della Fonte

Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte's Midnight: X-Men Will Be (At Least) 12 Issues Long...

With some folks seemingly burnt on Marvel Comics' recently curtailed Imperial series-of-series, as well as G.O.D.S. coming to an abrupt end, a new Jonathan Hickman-related project at Marvel, Midnight, with Hickman writing the launch title Midnight: X-Men, and drawn by Matteo Della Fonte, has led to a few cracks about whether or not it will get past 3 am. Well, the Marvel Comics subscription site seems to think it will be going around the clock, offering a 12-issue subscription deal,

So, hey twelve issues. At the very least. And bet you'll get the same for the other titles too… from Jonathan Hickman, Matteo Della Fonte, Benjamin Percy, Kev Walker, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scie Tronc, as first scooped last week by Bleeding Cool.

"I'm so enthusiastic about this project—it's the most excited I've been in years. The conceit of MIDNIGHT X-MEN aligns perfectly with the kind of stories I like to tell. It has a rich, open-ended mythology that equally mixes old and new ideas into something that feels both familiar and original." Jonathan Hickman"The work we're doing right now on the Midnight line feels like history being made. We're all bringing creator-owned sensibilities to our projects, we're redefining boundaries, we're reinventing these timeless characters in a way that's never been done. Midnight is nothing like the main line, nothing like the Ultimate line. You will see things in these books that shock you… You don't take on a job like reinventing Spider-Man to go halfway," he continued. "I'm leaving it all in the ring with MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN and I know Jonathan and Ben are doing the same." – Phillip Kennedy Johnson

"If you've read my work, you know that I see the world through a dark, disturbed lens. To me, it's always midnight. When Hickman called me, it was from a landline in the basement of an abandoned house with the wires cut. Blood poured from the receiver into my ear. I said yes. When I imagined this other version of Marvel—a terrifying, poisoned universe—my mind immediately went to the Fantastic Four. This is a title I have always loved, but would never be allowed to write otherwise. Now I could lean into my worst instincts and reimagine their story as one of cosmic, Lovecraftian dread. I am joined in this by the visionary Kev Walker, who is hard at work bringing a new origin story for Marvel's 'first family' to screaming life. I can't wait to share our nightmares with you." – Benjamin Percy

"From the original New Universe to two Ultimate Universes, Marvel has a long history of creating and inspiring bold worlds filled with unforgettable characters and fresh ideas that feel new yet recognizable at the same time. With the new Midnight line, we've given some of our most outstanding creators the opportunity to delve into the darkest corners of their imaginations and birth some of the creepiest, most terrifying takes on the Marvel Universe you've ever seen." – Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski