Garth Ennis's Judge Dredd Vs Johnny Alpha in 2000AD June 2025 Solicits

2000 AD APRIL 2025 PROGS (JUN 2025 SHIPPING) PROGS 2435-2438

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR251621

(W) Rob Williams, Gordon Rennie, Ian Edington, Mike Carroll, Gary Adams, Garth Ennis (A) R. M. Guera, Gary Welsh, D'Israeli, Megan Huang, Joe Currie, Henry Flint (CA) John McCrea

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! An explosive new Judge Dredd thriller starts as the lawman heads south in "Tunnels" by Rob Williams & RM Guera, and there's more Nu Earth War Tales in "Nu Romance" by Gordon Rennie & Gary Welsh, and "The Major" by Rennie & Jake Lynch. Plus there's more Martian mayhem in Scarlet Traces: "Empire of Blood" by Ian Edginton & D'Israeli, vampire thriller Silver Book Two by Mike Carroll & Joe Currie and cyberpunk mind-melter Ghosted by Guy Adams & Megan Huang both come to their thrilling finales. And in the bumper Prog 2437, Dredd and Johnny Alpha clash in a special one-off story by Garth Ennis & Henry Flint!

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #481 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR251622

(W) Ian Edington, David Barnett, Paul Starkey, Jonathan Howard (A) Cam Smith, Luke Horsman, Anthony Williams (A / CA) Nick Brokenshire

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! An unusual family return to Mega-City One in Judge Dredd: "Meet the Greys" by Ian Edginton & Cam Smith; plus there's more space-pirate action in Barrel & Hammer by David Barnett & Luke Horsman, Cadet Dredd is hurled through time in "The Haunting of Iso-Block 8" by Paul Starkey & Nick Brokenshire, and Atomfall by Jonathan Howard & Anthony Williams reaches its conclusion. Plus features, interviews, and lots more!

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

KID KONG GOES BANANAS DIGEST TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR251626

(W) Alec Worley (A / CA) Karl Dixon

Kid Kong is an adorable young ape who lives with his wacky, human granny. With a gigantic appetite for bananas to match his huge size, Kid and Gran often find themselves in incredible situations. Whether they're hairdressing with aliens in outer space or time-travelling on Gran's special scooter, fun and laugher are 100% guaranteed! Written by Alec Worley and featuring the playful art of Karl Dixon, Kid Kong is a firm favurite bounding from the pages of the monthly Monster Fun comic! his brilliant book aims to inspire children to love reading through incredible stories and cool characters.

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

REX POWER INVASION OF THE FEAR BUGS DIGEST TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR251627

(W) Ramzee (A / CA) Claude Tc

Dino-Cop-from space! Rex is an alien descendant of the mighty Tyrannosaurus and a skilled bounty hunter. After one of his bounties-the mad alien scientist, Zardax-escapes, Rex is forced to crash his ship on Earth. Stranded in Catford, south east London, an accident causes Rex to merge with a young, teenage orphan called Korey. Once bonded, Korey and Rex will have to learn how to get along so they can stop an army of Zardax's alien parasites from taking over the district, the city, and then the planet! Written by Ramzee and featuring the kinetic art of Claude T.C., Rex Power is the freshest, new British super-hero on the block!

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

ROGUE TROOPER THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP BOOK 02

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR251628

(W) Gerry Finley-Day (A) Brett Ewins (A / CA) Cam Kennedy

The Complete Rogue Trooper series continues to collect every adventure of one of 2000 AD's most popular characters, originally created by Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), this second volume features the work of veteran artists Cam Kennedy (Star Wars: Dark Empire) and Brett Ewins. The hunt for the Traitor General, who betrayed Rogue and caused the deaths of his fellow soldiers, comes to a conclusion, bringing to an end the first phase of Rogue's storyline.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

THISTLEBONE HC BOOK 03 THE DULE TREE (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

APR251629

(W) Tom Eglington (A / CA) Simon Davis

After the death of Malcolm Kinniburgh, who had previously kept the Thistlebone legend alive, the local Harrowvale constabulary find clues that lead them to investigate the abandoned film production of a 1970s folk horror film, The Dule Tree. Based on a harrowing account from the seventeen hundreds where thirteen innocent women and one man were hanged during the witch trials, the film itself ran into production problems, the source of which has remained a mystery for fifty years.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

