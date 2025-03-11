Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Preview | Tagged: gatchaman

Gatchaman: Only One Earth #2 Preview: Joe's Rocky Reunion?

In Gatchaman: Only One Earth #2, Ken searches for Joe in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake while the Science Ninja Team faces Galactor's dangerous new weapons.

Article Summary Gatchaman: Only One Earth #2 debuts on March 12, 2025 as Ken dauntlessly navigates quake-ravaged ruins and blazing mayhem.

In a deadly quake aftermath, Joe’s mysterious fate drives Ken on a relentless search amid shattered, burning rubble.

The Science Ninja Team faces Galactor’s cutting-edge weaponry at a commandeered arms plant in a perilous combat.

When a catastrophic earthquake seemingly claims Joe's life, Ken searches for him amid the volcanic wreckage. Meanwhile, the rest of the Science Ninja Team battle to secure a weapons plant hijacked by Galactor. But with Galactor in control of powerful new tech, the team faces their greatest threat yet…

GATCHAMAN: ONLY ONE EARTH #2

DC Comics

0125MA540

(W) Tommy Lee Edwards (A) Nuno Plati (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

When a catastrophic earthquake seemingly claims Joe's life, Ken searches for him amid the volcanic wreckage. Meanwhile, the rest of the Science Ninja Team battle to secure a weapons plant hijacked by Galactor. But with Galactor in control of powerful new tech, the team faces their greatest threat yet…

In Shops: 3/12/2025

SRP: $4.99

