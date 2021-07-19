GCPD Cracks Down on Protestors in Catwoman #33 [Preview]

Catwoman #33 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the titular Catwoman is in trouble. The GCPD have invaded Alleytown, and tensions are heating up, both figuratively and literally. The solicit promises a confrontation between Catwoman and Father Valley, but you'll have to make do with a brief preview below for now.

CATWOMAN #33

DC Comics

0521DC063

0521DC064 – CATWOMAN #33 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Ram V (A) Fernando Blanco (CA) Yanick Paquette

Selina has worked hard to establish herself as the queen of Alleytown. But in response to Catwoman saving Poison Ivy from extermination at the hands of Saint Industries, Simon Saint has sent in the early stages of a totalitarian force that has left her kingdom shuttered. Catwoman has seen a man take his own life to avoid the consequences of crossing Saint Industries, so she knows there is no telling what they have in store for her and her gang of strays. And to make matters worse, Alleytown's eerily quiet and empty streets now set the stage for the long-awaited confrontation between Catwoman and Father Valley!

In Shops: 7/20/2021

SRP: $3.99