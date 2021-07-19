GCPD Cracks Down on Protestors in Catwoman #33 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Catwoman #33 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the titular Catwoman is in trouble. The GCPD have invaded Alleytown, and tensions are heating up, both figuratively and literally. The solicit promises a confrontation between Catwoman and Father Valley, but you'll have to make do with a brief preview below for now.

CATWOMAN #33
DC Comics
0521DC063
0521DC064 – CATWOMAN #33 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Ram V (A) Fernando Blanco (CA) Yanick Paquette
Selina has worked hard to establish herself as the queen of Alleytown. But in response to Catwoman saving Poison Ivy from extermination at the hands of Saint Industries, Simon Saint has sent in the early stages of a totalitarian force that has left her kingdom shuttered. Catwoman has seen a man take his own life to avoid the consequences of crossing Saint Industries, so she knows there is no telling what they have in store for her and her gang of strays. And to make matters worse, Alleytown's eerily quiet and empty streets now set the stage for the long-awaited confrontation between Catwoman and Father Valley!
In Shops: 7/20/2021
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.