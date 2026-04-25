Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, Walking Dead, X-Men | Tagged: 3.99, 4.99, 5.99

Generation X-23 Is The Only Marvel Comic Left That Costs "Just" $3.99

Generation X-23 is the only Marvel comic book that “only” costs $3.99 from July 2026, as $4.99 is now lowest price across the board

Article Summary Generation X-23 #6 is Marvel’s only $3.99 comic in July 2026, with the rest of the line now priced at $4.99 or higher.

Several Marvel books were still $3.99 in April, May, and June, but relaunches, finales, and ongoings have now jumped a dollar.

Higher-priced July Marvel titles range from $5.99 to $7.99, highlighting how fast standard comic book prices are climbing.

DC still has 31 July comics at $3.99 and Image has 51, but wider industry inflation may soon push more books to $5.00.

In the new Marvel Comics July 2026 solicits and solicitations, there is only one comic book still listed at $3.99 and that's Generation X-23 #6. All theother monthly titles are $4.99, apart from DNX #1, Marvel Swimsuit Special: Beach New Day, Spider-Man: Long Way Home #2, JLA/Avengers #3 Facsimile, Predator Vs Planet Of The Apes #1 which are all $5.99 each, and Silver Surfer #5 Facsimile and Rocket Raccoon Rewind which are both $6.99 each. X-Men: The Hellfire Murder #1 is $7.99.

For June the final issue of Storm #5, the final issue of Cyclops #5, the final issue of Magik & Colossus #5, the final issue of Deadly Hands Of K'Un Lun #5, Wade Wilson Deadpool #5, and Generation X-23 #5 were all $3.99. But as of July, Wade Wilson: Deadpool just went up in price by a dollar.

For May, as well as the $3.99 June titles, Psylocke Ninja #5 (of 5), Rogue #5 (of 5), Sai: Dimensional Rivals #5 (of 5), Doctor Strange #6, was also $3.99, Spider-Gwen #10, Black Cat #10, Moon Knight #4, Spider-Gwen ended, Black Cat and Moon Knight are now $4.99 books.

And for this month, April, the final issues of Hulk Smash Everything #5, Planet She-Hulk #6, Nova Centurion #6, Wiccan #5, The End 2099 #5, and the continuing Fantastic Four #10, Sorcerer Supreme #5 are $3.99, but FF and SS jump a dollar in May.

In comparison, the majority of DC Comics line, thirty-one titles in July, are still $3.99 though there is always a choice of a $4.99 cardstock cover. Nineteen titles, including the Absolute titles and the main Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and Superman titles. And for Image Comics, fifty-one titles are $3.99 and eight are $4.99, and those are over-sized titles.

Inflation is a real thing in the current economy; prices are up all over as a result of tariffs, and the instability of oil prices and shipping is affecting everything. Marvel Comics may have gone first, but expect a number of publishers to jump up to the five-dollar mark for a standard comic book any day now. Free Comic Book Day couldn't have come along at a better time…

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