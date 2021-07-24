Generational Monster Hunter Comic, Digger, From Action Lab in October

Digger is the new Action Lab series launching in October by Marcelo Ferreira, Adrian Speckert, Todd Hughes, Athila Fabbio and Michael Rodrigue about monster hunters passing on the legacy from boomer to zoomer… here's the solicit and everything else Action Lab has out in October, both in its Entertainment and Danger Lab brands…

DIGGER #1 (MR)

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

AUG211390

(W) Marcelo Ferreira, Adrian Speckert, Todd Hughes (A) Athila Fabbio, Michael Rodrigue

Jack Digger is a Gravedigger, a formerly legendary secret society of monster hunters who make sure the dead they bury stay six feet under. But after the most recent encounter with the supernatural, Digger's mentor hangs up the shovel and moves to Las Vegas to gamble away his Golden Years. Now, Digger must train a new Gravedigger: Emily Spade, a college burn out and mild alcoholic who is the only applicant willing to do the dirty job. Her life is falling apart and Digger's is already broken, but together they might be their small town's best hope of staying monster free!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CRASH & TROY #4

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

AUG211389

(W) Jarred Lujan (A / CA) Kyler Clodfelter

Damn! Thought Jongun was down for the count, but BLAM he silenced our higher-consciousness boy Troy into oblivion! With Crash down and Delphi out of options, they get locked up abroad! With two out of three team members left and little hope, the two must find a way to stop Wexia-1's inevitable doomsday.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SAMURAI 2.0 #4 LEGACY

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

AUG211392

(W) Davide Villani, Marcello Bondi (A / CA) Mauro Gulma

It's time for a showdown. All the pieces are in place. Ketsuo and Oshi are finally face-to-face, and Ketsuo's revenge is near. Who will win? And will a new Neo-Tokyo Emperor be anointed?

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ZOMBIE TRAMP TP VOL 23 (OF 23) (MR)

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

AUG211393

(W) Vince Hernandez (A) Claudio Avella (CA) Monika Maccagni

Angel and posse return from the future – but is the present changed at all? Angel continues to grow stronger and learn more about her powers, but the villains from her past have also fortified their armies, and they are ready to take out Angel once and for all! Leading to a confrontation that could finally spell the end of her journey through Europe – as well as her life! Collects issues #81-84 of the series!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 14.99

BIGFOOT FRANKENSTEIN #2

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

AUG211386

(W) Mark Bertolini (A / CA) Vernon Smith

When Jude Frankenstein and Big Frank, the patchwork Frankenstein's monster made out of dead Bigfeet, stopped in a small town, they didn't realize they would encounter none other than the Boogeyman itself! Does Big Frank have what it takes to stop the evil that is tormenting children? Get set for monster-vs-monster action!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CITIZEN #3

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

AUG211387

(W) Charlie McFarland (A / CA) Aleksandar Jovic

Norman attempts to take a much needed vacation on the same night a monster attacks the city.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HATH NO FURY #2

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

AUG211388

(W) Steph Cannon, Luke Martinez (A / CA) Judd Abinuman

Hath No Fury is a fantasy story about two powerful women, each leaders of their people, who are forced into an unlikely alliance to save thousands from the depredations of a vicious tyrant. Thrown into an unfamiliar world and beset by dangers both magical and mundane, Freya and Yatzil will have to learn to cooperate to survive.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 3.99