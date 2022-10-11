Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #4 Preview: Too Many Captains?

Even in the past, Shatterax can't keep all his Captain Marvels straight in this preview of Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #4. Check out the preview below.

Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #4

by Peter David & Juanan Ramirez, cover by Mike McKone

SHARING SPACE! A bond once forged between GENIS-VELL and RICK JONES forms again! Can the [legal said we can't use this adjective in conjunction with duo] duo work together to build a new future together? Or is DEATH once again right around the corner for them both?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620337600411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620337600421 – GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 4 CHEUNG MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.