Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Mouse

Razer Releases New Viper V3 Pro Gaming Mouse

Razer has a new gaming mouse out on the market as they have released the new Viper V3 Pro out now with several improvements.

Article Summary Razer unveils Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse with upgraded esports-focused features.

New 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 delivers 99.8% resolution accuracy and 1-DPI adjustments.

Features true 8000 Hz wireless polling rate with innovative "auto-change polling rate".

Redesigned for performance at just 54g, with 90 million click lifecycle switches.

Razer released a new version of one of their gaming mice, as players now have access to the all-new Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse. The team gave the Viper a few new improvements as they have upgraded it to be more in line with what esports players are looking for, as well as a performance upgrade for resolution accuracy, wireless connectivity, sustainability and structure, and more. We have more details about it from the company here, as you can get it for $160 in either black or white.

Razer Viper V3 Pro

At the core of the Viper V3 Pro is the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, delivering best-in-class precision at 99.8% resolution accuracy. Gamers can now fine-tune control with 1-DPI incremental adjustments and a DPI sensitivity matcher to precisely match the Viper V3 Pro to the sensitivity of any other mice they might be previously accustomed to. Paired with the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, which combines Razer's flagship technologies – Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Razer HyperPolling Technology, this esports gaming mouse supports up to a true 8000 Hz wireless polling rate, ensuring best-in-class ultra-low-latency responsiveness and flawless performance. As a result, gamers can be assured that every movement and click will be in perfect sync with on-screen actions, even in the most demanding tournament environments.

Weighing just 54g, the Viper V3 Pro underwent a comprehensive redesign based on extensive feedback from pro players. Since October 2023, its prototype has been rigorously tested by over 45 professional players across five major tournaments, ensuring its readiness for the most challenging competitive environments. Notable enhancements include larger mouse feet, a smooth touch finish, and a strategically placed DPI button on the underside, along with gap-separated side buttons, to prevent misclicks and enhance gameplay.

In 2023, Razer set an industry benchmark with the world's first true 8000 Hz wireless polling rate, featuring the lowest wireless click latency at 0.461ms. The innovative new "auto-change polling rate" feature automatically adjusts the polling rate during gameplay to minimize battery life impact without sacrificing the gaming experience, allowing for up to 95 hours of uninterrupted play. In addition, the Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 provides a durable 90 million click lifecycle, ensuring speed while eliminating any double-click issues and debounce delay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!