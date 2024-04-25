Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Green Bay, jerry seinfeld, wisconsin

When Jerry Seinfeld Pops Into A Local Comic Shop Looking For Superman

Jerry Seinfeld took time out from his current American tour to pop into Powers Comics in Green Bay, Wisconsin, five days ago.

Jerry Seinfeld likes comic books, especially Superman. We know this courtesy of the frequent mentions of Superman, Kryptonite, the Fortress of Solitude and more on his sitcom, co-created by America's funniest man, Larry David. But it turns out that sometimes Jerry Seinfeld can't have enough Superman to his name. Which is why he took time out from his current American tour to pop into Powers Comics in Green Bay, Wisconsin, five days ago. The owner, David Powers (nominative determinism) got a quick photo and posted, "You never know who will walk through the door at Powers Comics right Jacob Hartwig? Thanks to the amazing Kelly Powers for asking him to take the pic with me!"

He told the Green Bay Press Gazette that it took one of his customers to point out, "Dave, Jerry Seinfeld just walked into your store", to see him there under a baseball cap and sunglasses. Powers gave him their traditional new customer greeting, walking over, thanking him for coming and asking if there was anything he could help him find. Jerry Seinfeld was just browsing, but then had a specific sixties Superman comic he was after. "He said, 'Well, I'm a comic looking for a comic,' with that … smirk that he has… It was beautiful."

Sadly, Powers didn't have a copy of the comic that Seinfeld was after, but said "The really neat part about to me is that Jerry Seinfeld is worth like a billion dollars. He could easily order any comic book he wants, even the most expensive one in the world, without a problem. He could have ordered that on eBay. A lot of the true collectors don't want to go do that. They want to go dig."

Dave was reluctant to ask for a photo, despite being a massive Seinfeld fan "I said, 'I'm not doing that. I'm not going to be that guy. I'm just going to let him shop and be a normal person" but his wife Kelly Powers knew better and made a request on his behalf. Seinfeld's replied "Sure, of course. Why not?"

And sure, the likes of Midtown Comics, St Marks or Forbidden Planet in New York, Jerry Seinfeld browsing the back issues may be old hat. But in Green Bay, Wisconsin, it is quite the thing. And Powers Comics wasn't the only local establishment Seinfeld attended, he also had breakfast at The Creamery Downtown. And they also got a photo…

