Squad Busters Arrives On Mobile Devices In Late May

Supercell has revealed new details about their upcoming mobile game Squad Busters, as the game will be out later next month.

Article Summary Supercell unveils Squad Busters, set to launch globally on iOS and Android on May 29, 2024.

The game features 10-player matches with evolving characters from the Supercell universe.

Intuitive gameplay designed for a wide audience, from casual to competitive players.

CEO Ilkka Paananen expresses excitement for Supercell's first global launch since Brawl Stars.

Mobile developer and publisher Supercell announced their latest game, Squad Busters, will finally make its debut for iOS and Android in late May. The game was revealed by the company as its first official global game launch, as they plan to highlight it for both platforms in multiple countries at the same time. That release will be taking place on May 29, 2024. Technically, the game is already out in Canada, Mexico, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Singapore, but if it hasn't gone global yet, then you can still technically call it a global release.

Squad Busters

Squad Busters sees players take part in epic 10-person multiplayer matches, building up squads over the course of 4-minute matches and competing against rival players to grab the most gems. The game features characters from across the Supercell universe, including the Barbarian, who start off as cute baby characters and gain new abilities as they evolve into 'classic' and 'super' forms. The game is designed to appeal to everyone who has a mobile device – featuring intuitive and inclusive gameplay that can span from casual players, to those looking for more intense, competitive play. Eager fans can visit the App Store now to find more details, including exclusive gameplay footage, characters, and more, in addition to pre-ordering the game.

"Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever," said Ilkka Paananen, CEO of Supercell. "Huge credit to the Squad Busters team – it's already apparent that the game has such high potential, making it our first company game launch since Brawl Stars in 2018. Squad Busters brings together our Supercell characters in a fun way that fans have never seen before, and I can't wait to see the reactions from players across the globe!"

