Challengers Writer On Zendaya And That Spider-Man Reference

There is a Spider-Man reference in Challengers, and writer Justin Kuritzkes explains that it wasn't in the original script.

Challengers looks like it will have a pretty decent opening weekend for a film that most people probably didn't think they would be interested in. It's fantastic with an even better soundtrack, so we hope there was some justice in this world and that the movie managed to acquire some sort of audience. There are many little things in this film that people will be talking about for a long time, even more nuance, but one of the lines could not be a more direct correlation. Art and Tashi's daughter wanted to watch a movie, which happened to be Spider-Verse. Zendaya wasn't in Spider-Verse, but she does play MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Challengers writer Justin Kuritzkes explained to The Wrap that the reference wasn't in the original script. "She was always supposed to be watching a movie," Kuritzkes explained. "It was not originally 'Spider-Verse,' but that's a nod to Zendaya and to Amy [Pascal], who produces the Spider-Man movies. I'm almost positive that was Luca's idea."

At the time of writing, it's still a bit too early to see how Challengers did at the box office, but it's been all over social media the entire weekend. Good word of mouth could be the thing that helps keep this film on the board as we head into a very busy May and all of the major blockbusters start to come out.

Challengers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. It will be produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O'Connor and executive produced by Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich. It was released on April 26, 2024.

