Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: geof darrow, shaolin cowboy

Geof Darrow Tackles A.I. in New Shaolin Cowboy From Dark Horse in July

Geof Darrow returns to tackles A.I. in a brand new Shaolin Cowboy comic book series from Dark Horse Comics in July 2026

Article Summary Geof Darrow returns with Shaolin Cowboy: Staying A.I.Live, launching from Dark Horse Comics in July 2026.

The new series sees Shaolin Cowboy face small-town danger and themes of A.I. and euthanasia in America.

Featuring lush, detailed art and variant covers by top talent including Peach Momoko and Daniel Warren Johnson.

Shaolin Cowboy blends kung fu, westerns, and post-apocalyptic action with dark humor and over-the-top violence.

Geof Darrow returns to Shaolin Cowboy at Dark Horse Comics with Shaolin Cowboy: Staying A.I.Live, continuing the former monk's quest across a dangerous landscape one fist of epic fury at a time. With colourist Ian Herring (Minor Threats) and letterer Nate Piekos (Umbrella Academy), Darrow has returned to explore the vibrant, highly praised world of this new adventure through art and anachronisms, in a way sure to keep brainrot at bay. With variant covers by Peach Momoko, Daniel Warren Johnson, Ryan Ottley, Dave Johnson, Gilbert Hernandez, David Mack, Adi Granov, and Paul Chadwick.

Staying A.I.Live #1

The Shaolin Cowboy faces an icy reception when he leaves his wasteland retreat on a mission of mercy, following the considered consul of a desert swallow and a horned toad, both endangered species. But none as endangered as the wandering ex monk becomes, once again because in this typical AMERIGUNN small town he learns euthanASIA is the new import duty on foreign imports!!! July 1, 2026, for $4.99.

Shaolin Cowboy was originally published by the Wachowski Sisters under Burlyman Entertainment from 2004 to 2007 after his contributions to The Matrix comics and concept art. The series follows an unnamed former Shaolin monk who has been exiled or "asked to leave" his temple. He wanders a post-apocalyptic or dystopian American wasteland on foot, usually accompanied by his sarcastic, foul-mouthed talking mule named Lord Evelyn Dunkirk Winniferd Esq. the Third. A massive bounty is on his head, attracting endless waves of bizarre assassins, monsters, demons, zombies, giant crustaceans, sharks-on-land, neo-Nazis, militias, and pretty much every flavour of over-the-top enemy imaginable. The stories are almost entirely action-driven, often with very little dialogue, and are famous for Darrow's obsessively detailed, densely packed panels showing insane choreography of martial arts mayhem, chainsaw fights, explosive gore, and absurdly creative violence. It's a loving mash-up of kung fu cinema tropes, spaghetti westerns, samurai films, and grindhouse exploitation aesthetics. Dark Horse picked up the series and recently published The Shaolin Cowboy: Beginning of the End Results – 21 Years of Blood, Sweat, and Chainsaws.

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