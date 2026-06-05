Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Bad Seeds, barbara gordon, batgirl, G.Willow Wilson, Jim Gordon, jorge jimenez, matt fraction, poison ivy, Tate Brombal

Poison Ivy Vs Vandal Savage Vs Jim Gordon Before Bad Seeds (Spoilers)

Poison Ivy Vs Vandal Savage Vs Jim Gordon before Batman: Bad Seeds kicks off across Gotham (Spoilers)

Article Summary Bad Seeds setup escalates as Mayor Poison Ivy and Commissioner Vandal Savage clash over control of Gotham.

Batman, Batgirl and Jim Gordon push back across Gotham as Savage’s police-state grip tightens before Bad Seeds.

Barbara Gordon emerges as a key wildcard, with Poison Ivy underestimating her and Vandal Savage walking into her trap.

Poison Ivy #45, Batman #10 and Batgirl #20 interlock to frame Bad Seeds as a war for Gotham’s future.

Poison Ivy #45 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez, out from DC Comics this week, has Mayor Poison Ivy of Gotham City, meeting with her Police Commissioner Vandal Savage to go over a few… finer moments. Why this co-operation? Well, it has been spurred as Poison Ivy is told of a visit from Batman by Janet from HR…

While Cassandra Cain, over in Batgirl #20 by Tate Brombal and Stephen Segovia, gets her drop by personally.

Everyone in Gotham has daddy issues, right? Cassandra Cain definitely has, with David Cain back on the scene. As how does Poison Ivy take this demand?

It seems like her administration will be more of a "spite administration" as Larry David might put it.

Poison Ivy not caring about Barbara Gordon? I mean, maybe when Harley Quinn is in the room, but otherwise? Come on…

Exactly. And Vandal Savage reverts to caveman when he can't get a decent wi-fi signal. Just like all of us. Seriously, I am on the 85 bus going through Putney Heath in South West London and I have zero bars. And then of course there's Barbara dad, Jim Gordon, former Police Commissioner and busted down to a beat cop. Though he still sometimes stands on skjyscraper rooftops…

Sorry, Jim Gordon, I have no other choice, the pub is this way, and there's nothing… oh, you're talking to Batman, not me. Sorry, I thought it was a fourth wall break.

But yes, this would seem to fit Vandal Savage's overall narrative, wouldn't it?

He's not the only one who is being brave, up against Vandal Savage right now,. though he may see it differently.

Police state fascism vs eco-state fascism. It's a war of the fascists! But this is Gotham, isn't it always to one degree or another? And as Vandal Savage takes to the media, Batman takes to the streets…

And Jim Gordon is doing his best, whatever book he's in. Justice League Unlimited, Batgirl…

…or Batman, where he is under fire with his partner, Officer Espinoza.

And in Batgirl #20 she gets quite the namecheck. She should put this on a T-Shirt.

Ah yes, Vandal Savage's TUCOS, his fascist police state…

But if they're not in the Room Where It Happens, the Room Where It Happens, as we discover that Poison Ivy's bark is worse than her bite. Bark, get it? Please yourselves… because it turns out that the pen is not as mighty as the bush.

And when it comes to Batman, some people just need to remember… what was it, Barbara?

Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

That's why you should care about Barbara Gordon. Maybe Vandal Savage will realise that he is in her trap now, not the other way around…

Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, Poison Ivy #45 by G. Willow Wilson, Leandro Fernandez, and Batgirl #20 by Tate Brombal, Stephen Segovia were published by DC Comics this week. Justice League Unlimited #19 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora came out last week. Bad Seeds is coming…

Batgirl #20 by Tate Brombal, Stephen Segovia

A murder in Gotham's streets leads Batgirl to a crime scene with no discernible clues—only the words "Forget-Me-Not." As the investigation unravels, Cassandra Cain discovers disturbing gaps in her own memory. With no leading suspect to fight and no answers on the streets, she must go inward to find the truth

A murder in Gotham's streets leads Batgirl to a crime scene with no discernible clues—only the words "Forget-Me-Not." As the investigation unravels, Cassandra Cain discovers disturbing gaps in her own memory. With no leading suspect to fight and no answers on the streets, she must go inward to find the truth Poison Ivy #45 by G. Willow Wilson, Leandro Fernandez

Poison Ivy is losing supporters quicker than she can kill them! After a hard day at the office, Mayor Pamela Ivy retreats to her luxurious Gotham City home for some R & R, but not even her home is safe! What terrible menace lurks in wait for her? Read this issue and find out!

Poison Ivy is losing supporters quicker than she can kill them! After a hard day at the office, Mayor Pamela Ivy retreats to her luxurious Gotham City home for some R & R, but not even her home is safe! What terrible menace lurks in wait for her? Read this issue and find out! Batman #10 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026

ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026 Justice League Unlimited #19 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

As the Leaguers struggle on Earth to fulfil the impossible missions mandated by the Heart of Apokolips and control the villains given amnesty, the space-faring JLU members come face-to-face with Brainiac Queen—back from the pages of Absolute Power and deadlier than ever!

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