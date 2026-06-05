Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: alex maleev, john wick, Warbird

A Bigger Look Inside Alex Maleev's Warbird #1 From Bad Idea Comics

A Bigger Look Inside Alex Maleev, Derek Kolstad, and Robert Venditti's Warbird #1 From Bad Idea Comics

Warbird is a new comic book coming from Bad Idea Comics by Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti and Alex Maleev. Bad Idea Comics has shared a few pages on socials, but Bleeding Cool have got a bunch more exclusively here, so how about we try and interlace them together and see how much of Warbird #1 unlettered in black and white we can get? Qute a lot is seems…

WARBIRD #0

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A) Jesse Lonergan (CA) Frank Quitely

Retail: 4/29/2026

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A) Jesse Lonergan (CA) Frank Quitely Retail: 4/29/2026 WARBIRD #1 (OF 4)

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A/CA) Alex Maleev

From the minds of blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad — creator and writer of the box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK — and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern), comes a white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. Cole is a repo man of the highest calibre, repossessing heavily guarded mega yachts from billionaires, private planes from captains of industry, and everything in between. If it's got an engine, he can drive it, ride it, or fly it straight out from under the nose of an army of guards. But now he's handed the job of a lifetime. The impossible job. One that will bring him face-to-face with the highest stakes. The Russians have stolen aeronautical military secrets from China, France, Germany, the UK, and the US to "Frankenstein" together the ultimate bleeding-edge, next-gen fighter jet: The Warbird. There are only three of them in existence. They are a force of absolute nature—$1.4 billion apiece—dominating every global hotspot from Syria to Ukraine. And Cole's been hired to steal one… and destroy the other two. His fee? 10%. A cool $140 million. But this isn't a repossession job. This is outright theft. And failure doesn't mean jail time and fines—it means a bullet to the back of the head. $5.99 7/22/2026

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A/CA) Alex Maleev From the minds of blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad — creator and writer of the box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK — and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern), comes a white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. Cole is a repo man of the highest calibre, repossessing heavily guarded mega yachts from billionaires, private planes from captains of industry, and everything in between. If it's got an engine, he can drive it, ride it, or fly it straight out from under the nose of an army of guards. But now he's handed the job of a lifetime. The impossible job. One that will bring him face-to-face with the highest stakes. The Russians have stolen aeronautical military secrets from China, France, Germany, the UK, and the US to "Frankenstein" together the ultimate bleeding-edge, next-gen fighter jet: The Warbird. There are only three of them in existence. They are a force of absolute nature—$1.4 billion apiece—dominating every global hotspot from Syria to Ukraine. And Cole's been hired to steal one… and destroy the other two. His fee? 10%. A cool $140 million. But this isn't a repossession job. This is outright theft. And failure doesn't mean jail time and fines—it means a bullet to the back of the head. $5.99 7/22/2026 WARBIRD #2 (OF 4)

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A/CA) Alex Maleev

High-end repo man Cole Norton has taken on a new gig. He's been hired by the US government to sneak into Russia to steal one of their bleeding edge next-generation fighter jets – the deadly Spearhead – in exchange for a cool $50 million. Any US agent tasked with gathering intelligence on the Spearhead program has been eliminated…including CIA special operative Breck Stanton, Cole's former Air Force co-pilot and best friend. With Breck murdered on the streets of Moscow, it's up to Cole to recover the intel Breck died to protect. But the muderous FSB agent Kovalev is hot on his trail and he'll stop at nothing to kill Cole and bury the stolen state secrets with him. $5.99 8/26/2026

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