Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1 Preview: Ghost Ridin' Ain't Easy

All Johnny Blaze wanted was a tattoo in this preview of Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1… but instead he gets a past life career retrospective. Check out the preview below.

Ghost Rider: Vengeance Forever #1

by Benjamin Percy & Juan Jose Ryp, cover by Bjorn Barends

CELEBRATING FIFTY YEARS OF VENGEANCE! Johnny Blaze, still reeling from his time in Hayden's Falls, seeks the counsel of a seer – named Necro the Tattooist – who uses his needle to bring dark truths to the surface. What follows is not only a wild tour through Ghost Rider's lost history, but also a warning about the future and an examination of the troubling weight of legacy.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620247800111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620247800121 – GHOST RIDER: VENGEANCE FOREVER 1 LARRAZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620247800131 – GHOST RIDER: VENGEANCE FOREVER 1 KUBERT VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.