Glenn Danzig Launches Muertana in Verotik October 2020 Solicits.

Glenn Danzig is returning to comic books with his comic book publisher Verotik. And, under a cover from his favourite artist Simon Bisley, comes Muertana, drawn by Rafa Garres, Costanza, and Jason Blood and in plenty of time for Hallowe'en.

MUERTANA #1 (MR) VEROTIK AUG201726 (W) Glenn Danzig (A) Rafa Garres, Costanza, Jason Blood (CA) Simon Bisley Fresh from the pages of Verotika Returns the Dark Palo Witch Muertana returns with her own murderous title. Story by character creator/writer Glenn Danzig and art by Rafa Garres, Costanza, and Jason Blood. Painted cover by Simon Bisley.

Glenn Danzig is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer, founder of the bands Misfits, Samhain and Danzig. He owns the Evilive record label as well as Verotik, an adult-oriented comic book publishing company. While growing up, Danzig began reading the works of authors including Charles Baudelaire and Edgar Allan Poe, developing his appreciation for horror. Danzig collected comic books and, frustrated by American comics, he started his own company to produce "crazy, violent, erotic comics." And decades on, that is what he is continuing to do. He was worked with creators including Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp, and has licensed Death Dealer for comics from the estate of Frank Frazetta.

The Verotik title Grub Girl was developed into an adult movie in 2006, starring Brittney Skye and Eva Angelina. The movie was directed by Craven Moorehead, who would later go on to direct Danzig's music video for "Crawl Across Your Killing Floor" and features a remix of the Danzig song Unspeakable. Glenn Danzig is also working on a movie adaptation of the Verotik title Ge Rouge, which he will also direct. Whether Muertana will go in either direction, that's something we'll be watching the skies for.