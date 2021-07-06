Go Back to 1986 With GI Joe A Real American Hero Yearbook #2 [Preview]

Do not adjust your monitors. There is nothing wrong with the comic book preview pages you are about to see. This preview of GI Joe A Real American Hero Yearbook #2 is a reprint from the 1980s, featuring classic comic book art by Michael Golden. Is six bucks too much to pay for a comic that cost a buck fifty when it first came out in 1986? Folks, there's no price too high to pay for nostalgia, the driving force of the superhero-industrial complex. Check out the preview below.
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #2
IDW PUBLISHING
APR210632
(W) Larry Hama (A) Michael Golden (CA) Tim Lattie
Relive the classic era of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero in this very special reprint of Yearbook #12 From the prolific imaginations of Living Legends Larry Hama and Michael Golden, the yearbook features the epic tale "Triple Play," as well as tons of amazing extra materials, and is a must-have for long-time collectors and new fans alike. Includes a brand-new cover by modern-day fan-favorite artist Tim Lattie (Ghostbusters)!
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $5.99
Cover image for APR210632 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #2, by (W) Larry Hama (A) Michael Golden (CA) Tim Lattie, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210632 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #2, by (W) Larry Hama (A) Michael Golden (CA) Tim Lattie, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210632 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #2, by (W) Larry Hama (A) Michael Golden (CA) Tim Lattie, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210632 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #2, by (W) Larry Hama (A) Michael Golden (CA) Tim Lattie, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210632 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #2, by (W) Larry Hama (A) Michael Golden (CA) Tim Lattie, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210632 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #2, by (W) Larry Hama (A) Michael Golden (CA) Tim Lattie, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
Interior preview page from APR210632 GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #2, by (W) Larry Hama (A) Michael Golden (CA) Tim Lattie, in stores Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from IDW PUBLISHING
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.