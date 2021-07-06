Go Back to 1986 With GI Joe A Real American Hero Yearbook #2 [Preview]

Do not adjust your monitors. There is nothing wrong with the comic book preview pages you are about to see. This preview of GI Joe A Real American Hero Yearbook #2 is a reprint from the 1980s, featuring classic comic book art by Michael Golden. Is six bucks too much to pay for a comic that cost a buck fifty when it first came out in 1986? Folks, there's no price too high to pay for nostalgia, the driving force of the superhero-industrial complex. Check out the preview below.

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO YEARBOOK #2

IDW PUBLISHING

APR210632

(W) Larry Hama (A) Michael Golden (CA) Tim Lattie

Relive the classic era of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero in this very special reprint of Yearbook #12 From the prolific imaginations of Living Legends Larry Hama and Michael Golden, the yearbook features the epic tale "Triple Play," as well as tons of amazing extra materials, and is a must-have for long-time collectors and new fans alike. Includes a brand-new cover by modern-day fan-favorite artist Tim Lattie (Ghostbusters)!

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $5.99