Gossip: Jake Tapper Working On A New Graphic Novel With Dan Berry?

Thought Bubble Gossip: CNN anchor Jake Tapper working on a graphic novel with English cartoonist Dan Berry?

Rumors swirl that CNN's Jake Tapper is teaming up with UK cartoonist Dan Berry for a new graphic novel.

Dan Berry is a versatile artist known for graphic novels, podcasting, and innovative comic tools like the Blade Pen.

Jake Tapper's cartooning resume includes Capitol Hell, a Dilbert guest spot, and contributions to major outlets.

Neither Tapper nor Berry would comment, fueling speculation about a high-profile comics collaboration.

Dan Berry is a graphic artist, creative producer and educator based in Shrewsbury, England. Alongside independently publishing his own comics, Dan collaborates with author David Gaffney, producing the graphic novels The Three Rooms in Valerie's Head, Rivers, and an as-yet-unannounced third book. His interview podcast, Make It Then Tell Everybody, ran from 2012 to 2023, looking at the minds and methodologies of hundreds of artists at various stages of their careers. He ran the illustration, comics, and children's books degree courses at the School of Creative Arts, Wrexham Glyndwr University, for over ten years, and occasionally teaches at The Animation Workshop in Viborg, Denmark. He also designed and manufactures the Blade Pen, a drawing tool that sets him apart at comic convention stalls, such as Thought Bubble this weekend. And worked with Superbrothers A/V as Creative Producer/Assistant Director. Oh yeah, and he also designs comic book lettering. So he gets around.

But what I heard repeatedly at Thought Bubble this weekend, and something that Dan Berry gave me a swift "no comment" over when asked, is that he is working with Jake Tapper on creating a new graphic novel. Jake Tapper is the lead Washington anchor for CNN, hosts the weekday television news show The Lead with Jake Tapper, and co-hosts the Sunday morning public affairs program State of the Union. With Emmy Awards, Presidential debates, and many books to his name, it looks like he may be branching out into graphic novels now. And he has form in this regard, in the eighth grade, he made a comic strip for a local free weekly paper, his comic strip Capitol Hell appeared in Roll Call from 1994 to 2003, and he has also contributed cartoons to American Spectator, Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, wrote the introduction to The Complete Peanuts 1993 to 1994 and in 2016, Tapper guest-illustrated Dilbert for a week, the original drawings auctioned online to raise money for the Homes for our Troops Foundation, and has previously encouraged viwers to vote via comic book art. Maybe we might see him reporting from Thought Bubble next year as well?

