Government Minister Backs Comic Book UK As It Criticises Government

British Government Minister backs Comic Book UK, a new British comic book trade body, which then criticises the current government.

Article Summary Government Minister Sir Chris Bryant supports Comic Book UK's call to boost the comic industry.

Comic Book UK seeks creative industry tax relief to fuel growth and job creation.

Group aims to make UK comics a £500 million industry with global reach.

Plans include pushing for export support, media coverage, and business development.

Sir Chris Bryant, Minister of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in the British government, and MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, has backed a new trade association, Comic Book UK, has been formed with the stated aim of "driving growth in the UK comic book industry." But possibly a place for people to raise money, spend money and look like they are doing something, and have the worst-looking logo on the planet.

Members include Beano and Dandy publisher DC Thomson, 2000AD and Judge Dredd publisher Rebellion Entertainment, Phoenix Comics and Bunny Vs Monkey publisher David Fickling Books, digital comics startup Fable and B7 Media, a production house with a comics imprint that has been popping up at comic conventions recently, and the Lakes International Comic Art Festival.

Comic Book UK states that its goal is to make UK comics a £500 million industry. That means "multiple comic and graphic novel publishers growing revenue in an expanding domestic market, selling into all global markets and licensing properties into other media. A growing, diverse pool of creative talent working for multiple national and international publishers and reaping the rewards of their creations. International comic companies investing in UK operations. And a thriving ecosystem of specialist comic retailers, events and outreach programmes playing significant roles in their local communities and nurturing new generations of comic readers and talent."

Sir Chris Bryant states "With an edgy history from Punch to 2000 AD, British comics and cartooning entertain millions globally as part of our £11bn publishing sector, rightly earning their place and undeniable influence among the best of the UK's creative industries. It is only right that comics have their own advocate to help champion and unlock more investment in this innovative sector. I look forward to working with Comic Book UK as we develop our plan to boost our growth-driving industries even further."

Well, in response to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement yesterday, and the revised Office for Budget Responsibility growth projections, Comic Book UK is urging the British government to extend tax relief for the creative industries, which, it argues, will create hundreds of new jobs, so maybe Sir Chris Bryant could do something about that. Unless he didn't expect the body to start having a go at the government so soon.

In response to the Spring Statement, Mark Fuller, said "The OBR figures published today are a sharp reminder of why the Government needs to back industries that have the most growth potential. The UK comics industry is a prime example of where relatively small measures can have a dramatic impact. Bringing just one new monthly anthology comic to market creates hundreds of paid commissions for freelance creatives, exports a new product to a huge global audience and offers a platform to develop new properties that can be licensed into other media. UK comic companies are primed to create dozens of new titles like this but the upfront costs are prohibitive, particularly to smaller, independent publishers. Tax reliefs of the kind that have driven growth in the film and video game industries could make a huge difference. We encourage the Chancellor to look seriously at the potential for expanding the existing creative industries tax reliefs to cover comics in this Autumn's budget."

Comic Book UK states that it will be pushing for "An extension to comics publishers of the corporation tax relief already enjoyed by other parts of the creative industries. Government investment into a targeted 'start up and scale up fund' that comic companies could apply for to support their early development and growth. And export support for UK comic publishers, including comic companies being given places on international trade delegations and a lowering of barriers faced in exporting comics and graphic novels to international buyers."

They are also aiming to "secure regular coverage of the UK comic industry in national and international mainstream media. Engage directly on the industry's behalf with the national and international business and investor communities. Develop and run targeted campaigns that raise the profile of UK publishers, comics, comic retailers and creators in domestic and international markets." Shame they never reached out to Bleeding Cool, it might have led to a less sarcastic article.

And there's also a plan to "enhance the business-critical knowledge base of the industry through providing spaces for knowledge-sharing; opportunities for knowledge-exchange with other industries; and, carrying out research to provide evidenced market insight and intelligence. To work with leading UK business schools to provide UK comic businesses of all types and sizes with access to business planning and development support. And develop a structured graduate development programme that will grow the pool of professionally-ready comic creators and other business professionals ready to build careers in UK comics." Or, you know, just trying to copy Dogman, Heartstopper or Bunny vs Monkey. You get to choose. Maybe get David Walliams to write another one

They state that campaigns will include promoting UK comics as an export industry, despite the fact that it imports far more, to make the case for future investment. The group will also work with the Lakes International Comic Art Festival to highlight the social impact of comics and create new opportunities.

Mark Fuller says, "Comics are one of the jewels in the crown of the UK's creative industries, and there is enormous untapped potential for further growth. We have the creative talent and business-base to become a global comics superpower, with UK companies growing and expanding their reach into new territories alongside inward investment from the huge North American, Asian Pacific and European comic industries. Comic Book UK will provide the cross-industry representation and support needed to unlock this potential. Our industry benefits from a diverse range of publishers, innovative start-ups, some of the world's most celebrated creators and a thriving grassroots community. Comic Book UK has a hugely ambitious agenda and every part of the UK comic industry has a part to play in it. We look forward to shining a light on the incredible national asset that the UK comics industry is as our work moves forward."

Further members of Comic Book UK, including a range of independent UK comic publishers, will be announced soon. I guess my invite must have gotten lost in the algorithm.

