Green Lantern #17 Preview: Oa's Defense Goes Cosmic

In Green Lantern #17, Hal Jordan and John Stewart face off against the United Planets and a transformed foe, while Star Sapphire confronts an unexpected blast from the past.

THE BATTLE OF OA BEGINS! Hal Jordan and John Stewart mount a defense against the United Planets and the newly transformed Lord Premier Thaaros, all while Star Sapphire faces an unlikely creature from her past!

GREEN LANTERN #17

DC Comics

0924DC116

0924DC117 – Green Lantern #17 Chris Samnee Cover – $5.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Xermanico

THE BATTLE OF OA BEGINS! Hal Jordan and John Stewart mount a defense against the United Planets and the newly transformed Lord Premier Thaaros, all while Star Sapphire faces an unlikely creature from her past!

In Shops: 11/13/2024

SRP: $4.99

