Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #6 Preview: Kylo's Jedi Hunt Begins

Kylo Ren begins his quest to track down one of the last Order 66 survivors in Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #6, hitting stores this Wednesday!

Article Summary Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #6 hits stores on July 9th, featuring Kylo Ren's hunt for a surviving Jedi from Order 66

The young tyrant begins his quest after a brutal takeover of Corellia, seeking one of the last Order 66 survivors

Charles Soule and Luke Ross bring this thrilling chapter of Kylo's journey to life, with cover art by Derrick Chew

KYLO REN TRACKS DOWN ONE OF THE LAST ORDER 66 SURVIVORS! After a brutal takeover of CORELLIA, KYLO REN begins a new quest! The young tyrant begins his search for one of the last of the ORDER 66 surviving JEDI! Who is this mysterious Jedi, and how did she escape the brutal takedown of her people?

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #6

by Charles Soule & Luke Ross, cover by Derrick Chew

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621005300611

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621005300616 – STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #6 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621005300621 – STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #6 CHRIS SPROUSE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621005300631 – STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #6 SIMONE DI MEO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

